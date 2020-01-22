Eddie Hearn reveals Dillian Whyte’s progress against Andy Ruiz Jr. after an improved offer

According to Whytes promoter Eddie Hearn, talks are currently underway about a possible fight between Dillian Whyte and Andy Ruiz Jr.

The British announced last week that they had made Ruiz Jr. a “large seven-figure offer” but were also in negotiations with Alexander Povetkin as a potential opponent.

GETTY

Dillian Whyte’s next fight is expected to take place in April

DIRECT

Anthony Joshua is confronted with questions about Deontay Wilder by the American fan

TRUE?

Wladimir Klitschko’s coach confirms whether Deontay Wilder KOd was in the sparring or not

fight against the city

In London, McGregor could compete against Khabib 2 and AJ in 2020

Share Bob

Arum presents two fight plans for “wrestler” Crawford against McGregor

MYSTERY MAN

Eddie Hearn tells the story of his two experiences when he met Al Haymon in person

SKEPTICAL

Whyte replies after Fury named him Wilder and Joshua in the three-way plan

NOT DONE

Hearn and De La Hoya pour cold water into the conversation between Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders

waffler

Anthony Joshua mocks Tyson Fury for lying about talking to Conor McGregor

great plans

Joshua confirms that wild talks have started, dreams of anger at Spurs Stadium

CHICKEN RACE

When Deontay Wilder faced Billy Joe Saunders in Belfast Nando’s incident

Many doubted that anything would come out of the offer and expected Povetkin to finally get the call, although Hearn has now released a promising update.

When asked if he had received an answer from Ruiz Jr’s camp, Hearn said, “The money wasn’t enough, so we’ve improved and now we’re talking.”

The Mexican recently posted clips of himself that are working again for the first time since his defeat against Anthony Joshua on December 7th.

After beating the British to become the united heavyweight world champion in June, Ruiz Jr. admitted that he had lost his fame by going over 20 stone for the second leg.

Matchroom Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr. is a former heavyweight champion

As a result, he now has to rebuild and could jump straight back to the title fight with a win over Whyte.

The “Body Snatcher” holds the WBC “Interim” belt and is described as a mandatory challenger for Deontay Wilder in February 2021.

If Ruiz Jr. beat Whyte, he would take his position and challenge Wilder instead.