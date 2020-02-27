Eddie Hearn reveals how Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury – and promises fans we will ‘100 for each cent’ see the two ultimately fulfill

Eddie Hearn has warned Tyson Fury he can not be expecting to wander via Anthony Joshua in the exact same fashion he did to Deontay Wilder on Saturday evening.

The ‘Gypsy King’ assumed his rightful situation atop the heavyweight division with a breathtaking effectiveness in Las Vegas to quit the hefty-handed Alabama-indigenous in just 7 rounds.

Fans and critics alike had been surprised by Fury’s outstanding destruction of the lengthy-reigning WBC winner as he lived up to his promise to halt the beforehand undefeated fighter.

AFP or licensors Fury smashed the American all-around the ring for seven brutal rounds in a commanding functionality

Given how Fury avenged a controversial determination in their to start with combat by winning so convincingly in the sequel, the clamour for a trilogy struggle no extended seems as pertinent. Specifically considering Wilder has an option to invoke a rematch clause for a third struggle.

With Joshua established to defend his IBF trinket in opposition to mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in June, a combat nevertheless seems like an agonising hold out absent.

The likelihood to crown an undisputed heavyweight winner for the first time given that Lennox Lewis was in his key – coupled with the fact it would be amongst two Englishmen – has guide rival promoter Frank Warren to explain the opportunity battle as ‘the most significant sporting occasion given that the 1966 Planet Cup’.

And whilst Hearn promised followers the battle would a person day come about, he assured absolutely everyone you would not see a repeat overall performance versus WBO, IBF and WBA title holder Joshua.

Getty Images Anthony Joshua conquer Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019

“You box him [Fury], you fight him, you fight him on the within,” Hearn explained to Seconds Out when requested how Joshua would defeat Fury.

“You know what he’s likely to do you know he’s bought the skill to do whatsoever he desires.

“He won’t wander Joshua down like he did to Wilder, he won’t, Joshua’s too potent, he’s far too sharp and he’s much too great. He’s [Joshua] not just ready for this large suitable hand in excess of the top rated.

“He’s obtained remaining hooks, he’s acquired uppercuts, he can fight to the entire body, he can battle on the within, he can combat prolonged.

“And Fury is aware that, Fury will combat the struggle against AJ that he boxed from Wladimir Klitschko. I never believe that AJ loses that battle but correct now, the bookmakers say AJ is the underdog in that struggle and I love it.

“I’d alternatively be the underdog in that battle simply because when he wins he’s likely to get all the credit rating in the entire world. It’s the to start with time he’s been the underdog in a battle in his entire vocation.

“The Andy Ruiz rematch, even the Wladimir Klitschko battle, he was a slight slim favorite in the combat, now he’s obtained that underdog mentality, he enjoys it, he needs this combat poor, and we’ll get it, 100 for every cent.”