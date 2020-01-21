Eddie Hearn tells the story of his two personal encounters with Al Haymon when he once negotiated with Anthony Joshua against Deontay Wilder

Al Haymon is one of the most powerful and influential men in boxing today, though relatively little is known about him.

The consultant, who heads Premier Boxing Champions, has a good chunk of the world’s best boxing talent in his books, including stars like Deontay Wilder, Errol Spence and Gervonta Davis.

Getty

Deontay Wilder is one of Al Haymon’s best known customers

Floyd Mayweather was one of the first top boxers to connect with Haymon and most of those who show great loyalty to him and PBC.

However, its effect is somewhat mysterious to the general public, as it never gives interviews and is rarely ever seen at events.

In 2014 and 2017, British promoter Eddie Hearn met with Haymon for unsuccessful talks to fight two fights.

Hearn spoke to The Ak and Barak Show on SiriusXM about these meetings: “I’ve met the guy twice in my life. It exists.

Getty Images – Getty

Eddie Hearn advertises for Anthony Joshua

“The first time I was at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, I flew to LA to try to negotiate with Carl Froch against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Six years ago.

“I didn’t know what he looked like or anything.

“I’m sitting at the front desk and this guy just comes in. He was wearing a flat Bentley cap and I looked at this guy and said,” Definitely not Al Haymon. “

“And he came over and was on his own. A very calming man, super intelligent.

show time

Al Haymon rarely appeared after Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor

“I mean, look, I don’t always agree with everything Al Haymon does, but I have a lot of respect for him because he is very good at his job.

“Just like Bob Arum, if you don’t respect Bob Arum and his longevity in sports, you don’t have to respect every step he made or every deal he made.

“But everyone who holds onto something for so long and stays at the top of something for so long has to respect him.

“We didn’t reach an agreement there, and the next time we met, he was a completely different character because we’ve already taken steps in the US, so to speak.

“It was a meeting between me and Al and Shelly [Finkel – Wilders Manager].”

Getty Images – Getty

Eddie Hearn has recently entered the US market and is competing with Haymon

When asked if Haymon was more aggressive this time, Hearn said, “Yes, as if he were under pressure.

“I think he’s under a lot of pressure now. Listen, we’re all there.

“I can’t sit here and tell you that I’m going to DAZN and I’m floating in the air and they’re cleaning my shoes when I come in. I have to deliver.

“It doesn’t matter what you do, you have to deliver. If you don’t deliver a quality show, viewers won’t be hired.

Getty

Chris Eubank Jr. is now connected to Haymon

“It’s the same with us if we don’t address subscribers, if we don’t produce high-quality content, if we don’t get people to talk, we are out.”

“I have a feeling that Al is now under a lot of pressure because he has a lot of fighters who have to get out, and it’s a very high pressure environment.

“But he is very good at what he does and he is a very intelligent man and we will continue to fight.

“Right now it’s like the big three: PBC, Matchroom and Top Rank.”

Ryan Hafey / PBC

Leo Santa Cruz named his son after Al Haymon

When asked whether he has spoken to Haymon on various occasions since then, Hearn said, “I don’t even think he has a phone.

“One of my closest friends is Luis DeCubas, who works for Al Haymon.

“And I and Luis have an extraordinary relationship in which we have managed to fight like this.

“I led the fight of Charles Martin [against Anthony Joshua] by Luis DeCubas, I led the fight of Andy Ruiz by Luis DeCubas.

Getty Images – Getty

Deontay Wilder is led by Shelly Finkel, who regularly exchanges with Hearn Jibs

“Al won’t like me. I don’t think we really need that [a personal reunion].

“Sometimes you meet someone in this game where you are only on the same wavelength that you can do things with and I and Luis are on that wavelength.

“I think if we play Joshua against Wilder it will be done by Luis DeCubas.

“And we’ve been talking about where we’re asking ourselves for the past few weeks,” Look, let’s end the fight of anger, but let’s bring this fight to an end. You and me, no cops, no Al Haymon, no Shelly Finkel. “