eddie-hearn-tells-tyson-fury-to-hurry-up-and-defeat-deontay-wilder-again-so-anthony-joshua-can-fight-gypsy-king-in-november-or-december

Eddie Hearn expects a possible fight among Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to get position in November or December, so extended as the Gypsy King cracks on a beats Deontay Wilder yet again.

The two Brits hold all the belts after Fury seized the WBC title with a stunning seven-round triumph above Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Tyson Fury toppled Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

But hopes of an all-British unification showdown this summertime were dashed when the ‘Bronze Bomber’ invoked a rematch clause, boasting his costume hindered him in the course of the second bout with Fury.

Joshua – the existing WBA, WBO, and IBF winner – seems set Kubrat Pulev on June 22 as a substitute.

And now Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has shifted his target to ensuring the struggle with Fury takes place by the stop of the yr, assuming the Brits come via unscathed.

Joshua vs Fury is the battle everyone desires to see

Hearn told the Sun: “People do not want the 3rd struggle [between Fury and Wilder]. They’ve had 19 rounds now, Wilder’s likely received 3 of them and in the final struggle he received battered.

“But I recognize the contractual placement. He does have a suitable to a rematch clause.

“I’d just say ‘Hurry up, please’ and do it immediately. We just hope they get on with it and get it out of the way.

“Hopefully, Fury can get his out of the way and we can get this done in November or December this calendar year.”