Eddie Hearn unveils “huge offer” for Anthony Joshua to fight Deontay Wilder’s winner against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, who is ready to give a 50/50 split

Eddie Hearn has announced a “huge offer” for a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder’s Rematch winner against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

It is already known that Wilder and Fury have a clause that allows a possible trilogy fight after their February 22 meeting, if the loser so requests.

Anthony Joshua is the biggest attraction of the heavyweight division

enemies

Billy Joe Saunders ridicules Chris Eubank Jr. after finding out that his home had broken into

lowlifes

Chris Eubank Jr. mocks silent robbers and monitors video surveillance after the house is robbed

ONE CUT ABOVE

Fury hires the famous cutman ‘Stitch’ Duran to protect the horror cut for wild rematch

NO FEAR

Naoya Inoue “agrees to terms” for another April 25 struggle in Las Vegas

CHANGE

Andy Ruiz Jr. separates from coach Manny Robles and prepares for his comeback after AJ’s defeat

WILDCARD

Canelo Alvarez is reportedly considering fighting Japan instead of Smith or Saunders

TO HOPE

Eddie Hearn reveals Dillian Whyte’s progress against Andy Ruiz Jr. after an improved offer

DIRECT

Anthony Joshua is confronted with questions about Deontay Wilder by the American fan

TRUE?

Wladimir Klitschko’s coach confirms whether Deontay Wilder KOd was in the sparring or not

fight against the city

In London, McGregor could compete against Khabib 2 and AJ in 2020

However, the AJ promoter plans to disrupt this by proposing the 50/50 deal that both men had previously requested.

“We have to try to make this happen,” Hearn told Sky.

“Right now, the fight Anthony Joshua wants is the winner of Wilder and Fury.

“We’ve been there before, both boys have refused 60/40 for this fight and now we have no choice but to offer them 50/50 because the fight will never take place.”

“Subject to the Boss [AJ] giving the thumbs up. I think he knows this is the way to fight this.”

Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Fury and savage have created their profiles and are now closer to parity with Joshua

Hearn went on to discuss recent meetings with Saudi officials involved in Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The British shocked the world of boxing by bringing this fight to Diriyah after receiving a tens of million dollar site fee from the Saudis.

Regarding whether a similar deal could be made for Joshua against Wilder or Fury, Hearn said, “We have a huge supply of locations for this fight to take place.”

MATCH ROOM

Ruiz Jr. vs. Joshua II took place in a purpose-built arena that was built in just two months

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn concluded: “If you look at the value and merit of the fighters, it’s not 50/50.

“But the only way to get it is 50/50, so let’s not romp around, let’s just do it.

“I think the Ruiz loss made me a little more arrogant.

“We could have lost everything, now it’s much bigger than ever, but we shouldn’t be arrogant enough to lose it.”