Eddie Hearn urged to abide by UFC manager Dana White and established up fights on private island

Eddie Hearn has been urged by Regis Prograis to comply with Dana White and stage fights on a non-public island to keep boxing heading for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

The UFC president discovered on Monday that he had appear up with a new prepare for his international bouts and would have his business enterprise up and working again, beginning with Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje on April 18.

White told TMZ: “I am a day or two away from securing a non-public island.

“I have a non-public island that I’ve secured we’re obtaining the infrastructure put in now, so I’m gonna begin performing the global fights, much too.

“With worldwide fighters, mainly because I won’t be equipped to get worldwide fighters into the US, I have a private island that I’m gonna get started traveling them all in and undertaking international fights from there.

“So as of April 18, the UFC is back again up and managing.”

Upon looking at the information, previous tremendous-lightweight earth champion Prograis took to social media.

He explained to the Matchroom promoter: “Yo Eddie Hearn, let us come across a personal island and get this ball relocating all over again.

“All I want is a number of months and I’m all set.”

Prograis was thanks to struggle fellow former champion Maurice Hooker on April 17 right before the pandemic set the sport on maintain.