[Eddie Howe says Bournemouth trusts Burnley despite his poor visitor history | Soccer news]

Eddie Howe believes there has been a & # 39; momentum change & # 39; in Bournemouth performances in the last three games

Bournemouth chief Eddie Howe says he has seen an increase in the performance of his players in recent weeks, but warned that they should address their poor distance record.

Howe’s team sits two points above the drop zone in 16th place, but won only once on the road this season and lost 2-1 at Sheffield United in the last game before the winter break.

Saturday’s trip to Burnley will provide the last barometer on whether the Cherries have really turned a corner, after two encouraging victories in their last three games.

“It’s not a great record, we certainly hope to do better than that in more than 10 games,” Howe said.

“If you look at the last three games, you have generally seen an improvement in performance.”

“I think it’s important that the momentum change is there in terms of the level at which we play.”

“Brighton was very good for 60 minutes, Aston Villa was fine, I felt it throughout the game, and Sheffield United for the first half was very strong.”

“If we reach those markers, then we have a good chance of winning any game.”

Callum Wilson gave Bournemouth the lead against Sheffield United

However, Howe lamented the way his team tried to sit down and defend a 1-0 lead at Sheffield United, insisting that their players will have learned the lessons of their defeat at Bramall Lane.

But rejuvenated Burnley got in his way this weekend, a team that has quietly put together an unbeaten run of four games.

Howe, who will take his old club to his side of Bournemouth, has no illusions about the task that awaits him when they visit Turf Moor.

However, he hopes that his own newly discovered confidence will allow them to obtain a rare victory as a visitor, despite not having absent for long-term injuries, David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and Arnaut Danjuma.

The last winner of John Lundstram for Sheffield United consigned Bournemouth to win the last time

“Every time you go to Turf Moor you know it will be a very difficult game,” Howe said.

“They have done very well in recent games, four undefeated games, and that has transformed their season.”

“They have points in very difficult games and you have to give them credit for that.”

“We know that when you go there you must be physically and mentally prepared for a difficult game, but we will go there with the confidence of our last three games and try to impose on them.”

“Hopefully our quality shows.”