Eddie Huang, David Chang Ask the dictionary to remove the “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome”

Eddie Huang is one of the leading figures calling on the Merriam-Webster dictionary to change its definition of “Chinese restaurant syndrome”.

Qorilla / Creative Commons

What happens if you see a term in a dictionary that is both offensive and inaccurate? If you have the clout of someone like David Chang or Eddie Huang, use your platform to raise awareness, hoping to make a difference. Both, along with television personality Jeannie Mai, were at the forefront of trying to get that Merriam-Webster dictionary change or drop their definition of a particularly stressed term: “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome”.

Grub Street reports that Hang and May are at the forefront of recent efforts to make this change. Chang and others, including food author Harold McGee, have also tried to change this definition in recent years.

Chris Crowley on Grub Street writes that he is unpleasantly surprised that “the Merriam-Webster dictionary still contains a clear definition of the Chinese restaurant syndrome, which is entangled in racist and xenophobic attitudes towards the Chinese and thus towards food.”

What do these settings amount to? It has to do with MSG and how it is perceived by some. As Anna Maria Barry-Jester wrote in an article for FiveThirtyEight from 2016, MSG can be found in many foods and kitchens. She adds that people’s alleged aversion to MSG appears to be more psychological than anything else:

Subsequent research has shown that the vast majority of people, including those who claim sensitivity to MSG, do not respond if they do not know they are eating it.

Or, as David Chang put it in a tweet quoted in an article on quartz from 2018: “If someone tells you something about MSG, just give him a bag of Doritos. Works every time! ‘

According to Grub Street, the chief editor of Merriam-Webster reviews the feedback they have received in the past few weeks. Will many people’s efforts make vocabulary more precise and less offensive? Perhaps this repeat of the # redefineCRS social media campaign initiated by the company where MSG was first developed will be the first to prevail.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story on Grub Street