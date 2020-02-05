Eddie Jones has “let England down” and MUST be fired, says the former Saracens-Scrum-Half Kyran Bracken

The former Saracen Scrum Half Kyran Bracken insists that Eddie Jones has “let England down” and needs to be replaced.

The Australian led the Red Rose to the World Cup final in Japan just three months ago, but its aggressive style and stubborn character can no longer be overlooked among former players and experts.

Jones was particularly vocal prior to the opening game of the Six Nations against France at the Stade de France and promised that “brutality” would ruin Fabien Galtier’s inexperienced team.

Getty Images – Getty

Eddie Jones has been put under the microscope for successive losses

Aside from a late comeback due to French fatigue, it was England that was injured and injured in Paris in the 1:24 loss on Sunday.

Despite the game against Owen Farrell, Tom Curry and Courtney Lawes in the first game of the championship, Jones has decided not to change his squad for the game against Scotland on Saturday.

The Murrayfield Calcutta Cup duel may have a huge impact on home games against Ireland and Wales, and World Cup winner Bracken believes Jones needs to make changes.

Bracken said to talkSPORT 2: “It sounds like he’s choosing the same team, and I think he did in the past.

AFP – Getty

Kyran Bracken played for England 51 times

“There were calls to change Chris Robshaw many moons ago, and he didn’t do any problems for two years. Mike Brown did the same, he didn’t do it for years.

“At Harlequins there is a little boy named Alex Dombrandt who is tearing the Premiership apart, playing so well and deserving his chance.

“But he won’t get his chance and now, poor Tom Curry, it sounds like he’s starting at number eight and he’s not a natural number eight.

“Yes, he may learn the position, but he does it in the Premier League, not international rugby.

“But Eddie Jones thinks he knows best, and I think all rugby experts and ex-players think we know better.”

Getty Images – Getty

Alex Dombrandt shines for Harlequins in his natural position No. 8

Getty Images – Getty

The decision to play open-side Flanker Curry as No.8 fell in vain in Paris

Saint George Furbank of Northampton received a baptism of fire for Test Rugby when he first started against the French on Sunday.

With Anthony Watson and Manu Tuilagi definitely going to miss the game against Scotland, it looks like Jonathan Joseph is starting outside Farrell and George Ford in the inner channel.

The experiment of playing two recognized halves of the fly at positions 10 and 12 worked wonders on the Australia Tour 2016, but England’s worst defeat occurred when the teams quickly pressed and closed the inner channel.

In the defeats against Wales, South Africa and now France in the past twelve months, Bracken feels that Jones has proven to the world that his time at the top is now over.

Adrian Durham believes Eddie Jones is “done” as an English boss and “talks a lot of garbage”

“He has failed England in many ways,” added Bracken. “Not only in the selection, but also in the use of language.

“He uses a confidant of David Pembroke in Australia who releases the slogan. “We want to be remembered as the largest team the world has ever seen.”

“Well, as Clive Woodward always said to us, you never look beyond the next game.

“When you start coming out with things like that, when you start fueling the opposition like he did in the past, like he did to the French when he said we were going to be ‘brutal’, feel it just after a lot of spin.

“And I have the feeling that we need a change at the top. I think he ran his course – he brought us well into the final [the World Cup] – but it’s time for a change. “