“Eddie Jones is FINISHED as England head coach” – Adrian Durham and Sir Clive Woodward beat the boss after the Six Nations defeat against France

Eddie Jones is “FINISHED” as English head coach, believes Adrian Durham of talkSPORT, who claims that the Australian “has no more ideas” after the catastrophic start of the Six Nations.

England, which was beaten by the finalists at the last Rugby World Cup, had the worst start to the 2020 season when they lost 24-17 to France on Sunday.

The goalscorer list did not reflect how badly the guests had played out for a long time in a wet Paris. The hosts took the lead 24-0 before two converted Jonny May attempts brought England back into play.

Vincent Rattez celebrates France’s first goal against England at the Stade de France

It’s no shame to be beaten by the better team, as a young French team revived under new coach Fabien Galthie showed a strong defensive to keep England largely at bay, apart from two brilliant games starting in May.

Instead, this defeat was humiliated against the backdrop of Jones’ promise of “brutality” before the game and the instruction of a French team in test rugby with an average of only ten caps per game.

His comments, even though this English team “could be the best rugby team ever”, met with ruthless criticism from Sir Clive Woodward, who said the media hype surrounding the team “made Jones and England look stupid.”

“In just two pressurized rugby games, all of the mystique, magic and confidence of this English team was completely destroyed,” wrote the coach who won the World Cup in his Daily Mail column.

“England came with the wrong team and haven’t shaken off the depressing end result of the World Cup. It only shows what can happen if you stand in front of yourself and get distracted.

“The time to talk is now over, England has to react to it with its actions on the field … and stop all this media hype, which is just nonsense and makes them all look pretty stupid.

Eddie Jones had a backlash because of what he said before England’s defeat by France

“England should focus on becoming the best team in the next 80 minutes – and then the next. This is what true master teams do – they never go beyond themselves.

“I was surprised by the experts’ confidence in a win in England. It also demonstrated the futility of the entire preliminary discussion about brutality and physicality and taught France a few lessons. “

TalkSPORT moderator Durham was also unimpressed – the suggestion that Jones’ spell should be over soon.

“I think Eddie Jones is done,” he said on Drivetime.

“He not only humiliated England at the World Cup, but somehow kept his job. He started the Six Nations and promised brutality. He also wanted to be like Liverpool!

“I don’t think anyone else would be able to get away with it.

“Sir Clive Woodward absolutely slaughtered him for his use of the word” brutality “and claimed it was a meaningless sting from the Stone Age. He’s really got a bang!

Sir Clive Woodward believes England are still suffering from last year’s loss to South Arfica in Japan

“England made mistakes, they looked useless in the first half and in the second half they relied on Jonny May to do something special.

“I just can’t see a way forward under Eddie Jones. The ideas ran out.

“England haven’t won the Six Nations since 2017, and they’re unlikely to win this year. They haven’t passed the Grand Slam since 2016, and they were embarrassed to be in the World Cup final.”

“Okay, it’s okay to get there, but if you’re embarrassed in the final, it’s not good … just ask Watford!

“England has a coach who wins nothing and only talks garbage.”