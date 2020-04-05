Eddie Large “laughed and joked” before his death with Covid-19

Eddie (right) died on Thursday (photo: Ryan Large / Facebook)

Eddie Large’s son, Ryan Large, says his father “laughed and joked” to the end, just before his death due to coronavirus.

Eddie, unfortunately, died on Thursday at the age of 78 after contracting with Covid-19, but this did not stop him from “telling jokes” to staff and visitors to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol just before he died.

In a conversation with The Mirror, Ryan said: “He always laughed and joked with nurses.

“He always showed them a picture of himself and Syd with Ant and Dec because all the young nurses were wondering,” who is this guy who wants to tell me jokes? “

“He’s supposed to be at the door of death and he still doesn’t want to tell jokes! He told jokes literally to his last breath. “

He continued, explaining one of his later father’s jokes: “He would say,” Patsy (his wife), take a picture! Check if they recognize someone!

“They’ll look at it and say,” oh, this is Ant and Dec! “And said,” who is standing next to them? ” And they would say “it’s you!”

Eddie Large died at the age of 78 (photo: ITV / Rex)

“He would say” see! “He loved to do it.”

Eddie was recently in a hospital with heart failure before he became infected with coronavirus.

Ryan confirmed the news of his father’s death on Facebook by writing: “With great sadness, my mother and I must announce that my dad died in the early morning.

“He suffered from heart failure and unfortunately during his stay in hospital he fell ill with a coronavirus whose heart was unfortunately not strong enough to fight.”

Eddie was best known for his collaboration with Syd Little (photo: Radio Times / Getty Images)

He continued: “Dad has been fighting bravely for so long. Because of this terrible disease, we were not able to visit him in the hospital, but the whole family and close friends talked to him every day.

“We will miss him terribly and we are very proud of everything he achieved in his career at Syd (Little) and we know that he was very loved by the millions who watched them every week.”

Eddie was well known for collaborating with Little And Large and Syd Little. Both achieved success in the seventies and eighties after finding the fame talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1971.

In 1978, they debuted at The Little And Large Show on BBC One, which became extremely popular before it ended in 1991.

More: coronavirus



Although the two later had a very high-profile accident, they have reconciled in recent years.

Eddie survived his second wife Pasta and three children.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Halle Berry responds to the critics of his little son for wearing high heels: “Laugh and have some compassion”

MORE: Luke Evans shows pink hair while sipping coconut juice in quarantine





Coronavirus latest news and updates