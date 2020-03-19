Eddie Murphy Wins 2020 Razzie Redeemer Award

Eddie Murphy speaks onstage for the duration of WSJ. Journal 2019 Innovator Awards on November 06, 2019, in New York Metropolis. Image: Image by Lars Niki (Getty Photos for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Dolemite is his name and currently being the comeback king is his recreation!

The winners of the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards (which are awarded to the worst movies and performances of the year) had been introduced previously this 7 days. Cats understandably took property the most awards (6), but it was Eddie Murphy who got the most esteemed honor of the night: the Razzie Redeemer Award, for his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Title.

The 58-yr-outdated actor has had a longtime background with Razzies, racking up awards for movies these types of as Harlem Evenings, Norbit and Fulfill Dave. He even received the Worst Actor of the 10 years award in 2010.

Nevertheless, Dolemite has been a specific minute for Murphy, with the 58-12 months-previous actor racking up substantial vital acclaim, equivalent to the acclaim he been given when he co-starred in 2006’s Dreamgirls.

For the duration of my tenure as The Root’s amusement author, I have now attended just about every important awards exhibit as push, such as the Oscars, the Grammys, the Emmys, and the Golden Globes. The only issue holding me from my press attendance variation of the “EGOT” is that I have not lined the Tony Awards in person—yet. Even so, these elite award demonstrates are inclined to get a little bit stuffy, so it’s normally enjoyable to break that up a bit with an award clearly show that doesn’t really just take itself as well significantly (the Film Impartial Spirit Awards is superior for this!)

As these, I’ve always required to attend the Razzies ceremony, just for the exciting of it. I even utilized for qualifications this calendar year. Of program, along with all the things else in this marketplace the 2020 Razzies ceremony has been canceled thanks to the community health disaster of the novel coronavirus strain. This phenomenon, in my view, is also known as the serious “cancel society.” Not the a person persons created up since they are lastly currently being taken to task for shitty conduct and are largely nevertheless thriving in their careers (in some circumstances, it is heightened their occupations). But, I digress.

Place is, I was hunting forward to seeing the famous people who, yet again, don’t get by themselves as well significantly, go onstage and give a hilarious and humbling speech. Immediately after all, the incredibly concept of movie star is wrapped in narcissism, so they’re delighted to have any attention directed towards them.

“This past weekend the Razzies had prepared a truly humongous show—complete with an opening parody variety, sketches, ‘Celebrity Presenters’ and the Complete Balla Wax—eventually to be beamed out to the full globe. But because of to unexpected conditions — in any other case recognized as the coronavirus — we are in its place bringing the community a little bit additional personal movie, acceptable for viewing by any audience at present in lock-down manner,” ceremony organizers explained to Billboard.

The finish list of winners for the 40th Razzies Awards is accessible to see at razzies.com.