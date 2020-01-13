Eddie Murphy’s 1988 Academy Awards Statement on 2020 #OscarsSoWhite Nominations

Eddie Murphy challenged Hollywood to the 60th Academy Awards in 1988.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Shortly after the announcement of the 92nd Academy Awards nominations, writer Todd Spence shared a fairly relevant clip of Eddie Murphy presenting the Best Picture award at the 60th Academy Awards in 1988.

As Murphy stood on the stage, he recalled what had led him to that moment, noting that he had first thought “No, I’m not going” when he was approached to present the award.

Mocking his incredulous and extra white manager asking “Why ?!” Murphy replied, “They didn’t recognize black people in the film industry.”

When his manager retaliated with: “What are you talking about ?! Blacks win the Oscars! Murphy started counting black actors who had won in 60 years on the one hand, naming Hattie McDaniel (Best Supporting Actress, Gone with the Wind), Sydney Poitier (Best Actor, Lillies of the Field) and Louis Gossett Jr. (Best Supporting Actor, Officer and Gentleman).

“I will probably never win an Oscar for saying that, but hey, I have to say,” joked Murphy. “In fact, I may not be in trouble because the way it goes, every 20 years, so we weren’t expected for another until about 2004, so … at that time- there everything will have exploded. “

Unfortunately, 2004 was no better, as the list of candidates looked like that of today: a black candidate (Djimon Hounsou for In America) and a hint of color a little more in an otherwise bland clear soup and not seasoned. In 2007 Murphy received his first and only Oscar nomination for his work in Dreamgirls.

“I just think we have to be recognized as a people,” Murphy added during the 1988 presentation. “I just want you to know that I’m going to award this award, but black people will not go up in the cabooses of the company and we will never go back and I want you to recognize us! “

Message! What strongly discourages his statement is that 32 years later, we still have this conversation and part of that conversation involves Murphy himself. In what is considered one of the most advertised performances of his career, Dolemite Is My Name has not received the love and appreciation it deserves.

It was a Boomerang effect, if you will. Even if you launch a white boomerang in a color field, it will return white, just as you launched it. Perhaps Murphy will receive an honorary Oscar in the years to come. It’ll fix everything, right? Right?!

