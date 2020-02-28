[‘Eddie Revenue Tribute Concert’ Featuring JAMES HETFIELD, SAMMY HAGAR to Air In March On AXS Tv]

AXS Tv honors the remarkable existence and enduring legacy of beloved rock icon Eddie Income, proudly serving as the exclusive broadcaster of the “Eddie Money Tribute Concert” — premiering Sunday, March 22 at nine p.m. ET/six p.m. PT. The concert was the initial general public recognition honoring Eddie given that his passing on September 13, 2019, with proceeds of the function benefiting MusiCares and the USC Eddie Dollars Cancer Analysis Fund.

Hosted by Eddie‘s excellent mate, comic and award-successful actor Louie Anderson, the two-hour “Eddie Cash Tribute Concert” is a heartfelt celebration of the male whose trademark vocals fueled chart-topping favorites this kind of as “Shakin'”, “Just take Me Property Tonight”, “Feel I am in Really like”, “Two Tickets To Paradise” and “Baby Hold On”, among a lot of other individuals, and furnished the soundtrack for a generation of music fans.

At first filmed dwell on February 20 at The Canyon at The Saban in Beverly Hills, the evening functions unforgettable appearances and performances by Eddie‘s household and fellow new music legends. The concert bundled powerhouse performances of Eddie‘s common hits this sort of as “Shakin'” by Sammy Hagar, “Conserve A Little Space” by John Waite, “Assume I’m In Appreciate” by Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, and an acoustic performance of “Newborn Hold On” by James Hetfield (METALLICA). Additionally, there were heartfelt renditions of “Newborn Keep On” and “Wanna Go Again” by Eddie‘s children Jesse, Dez and Julian Funds who built their father very pleased as they commanded the stage with a single of the night’s most unforgettable times.

The tribute also highlighted a selection of shifting movie tributes from globe-class artists Huey Lewis, Joan Jett, Steve Miller, LOVERBOY, BOSTON and Dennis DeYoung, as nicely as funnyman Kevin James who fondly recalled Eddie‘s performance at his wedding day and shared scarce footage from the distinctive day. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak also took the stage, regaling the group with anecdotes from Eddie‘s set at the historic US Pageant in 1982.

“AXS Television was a significant section of our life for the earlier two yrs when we shot ‘Real Money’ and we are so happy to have them onboard as the exclusive house for Eddie‘s unforgettable tribute occasion,” claimed Laurie Money, Eddie‘s wife of 30-furthermore years. “We are so energized that many others will now have the opportunity to witness the outpouring of love and guidance that Eddie and our family acquired from his audio friends through this live performance.”

“We are grateful to the unbelievable artists and business close friends who devoted their time and skills and came jointly to make this celebration of his life probable,” continued Cash. “Their mixed energy and attempts helped our family members give Eddie a uniquely breathtaking sendoff, worthy of the terrific partner, father, friend and artist that he actually was. Just about every overall performance of the live performance is a should see and is undeniably straight from the coronary heart. The live performance is a testimony that exemplifies how deeply he was beloved by the audio community.”

“Eddie Funds was a rock icon and chart-topping entertainer, but he was also a beloved member of the AXS Television set spouse and children,” reported Lucia McCalmont, vice president of programming and scheduling, AXS Television set. “It was a legitimate joy to be in a position to practical experience the deep really like of the Cash spouse and children firsthand during the filming of ‘Real Money’, and we ended up very pleased to perform a compact aspect in Eddie‘s legacy as we shared their outstanding bond with viewers all-around the globe. His heat individuality and infectious tunes influenced and encouraged so numerous persons, and we could not imagine of a superior way to honor him than with this celebration of his everyday living and his songs.”

As part of the celebration, the network will also existing both seasons of the AXS Television set unique actuality collection “Real Money” at three p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 21 — what would have been Eddie‘s 71st birthday. The collection gave viewers an unfiltered appear into the Dollars family — which bundled Eddie and Laurie, along with their 5 children Zach, Joe, Dez, Jesse and Julian, and 10 animals — as they lived, laughed, bickered, and rocked below one particular roof. Seasons One and Two of “True Cash” will air in their entirety, allowing supporters to relive all the fun hijinks and heartfelt reminiscences one much more time.

“Eddie Revenue Tribute Concert” setlist:

“Little one Maintain On” – Jesse, Dez and Julian Cash

“Trinidad” – Tommy Tutone

“Wander On H2o” – Mickey Thomas

“Conserve A Minor Space” – John Waite

“No Handle” – Greg Kihn

“Dollars (That’s What I Want)” – George Thorogood

“Imagine I am in Enjoy” – Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato

“Wanna Go Back” – Jesse and Dez Dollars

“Child Hold On” – James Hetfield

“Shakin” – Sammy Hagar with Jesse, Dez and Julian Funds

“Just take Me Dwelling Tonight” – Dez and Jesse Income

“Two Tickets To Paradise” – All

Hetfield and Money have been good friends, with the METALLICA guitarist/vocalist recalling how he first connected with the late singer.

“So I acquired to hang out with Eddie the very last likely a few yrs of his lifetime,” James explained prior to playing “Infant Hold On”. “I noticed the cleaned-up model of Eddie.

He stated that he very first fulfilled Dollars at an Oakland Raiders soccer video game where Eddie was doing the countrywide anthem. “I achieved him before he went out there, and he kinda blew me off,” Hetfield recalled. “I assumed, ‘Who is is this pompous ass?’ And if you place it, you’ve got obtained it, is what I am stating. So it was like two large canine likely in a circle close to every single other, which was variety of humorous. I saw as a result of it. I noticed by means of that ego, and he noticed by mine, and we obtained to be good friends, ’cause I imagine our egos matched the dimensions or our insecurities.”

Photo credit score: Stewart Volland