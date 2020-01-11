Eddie Van Halen “is not feeling well,” says David Lee Roth of Van Halen

Loading...

According to Van Halen front man David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen is “not doing well”.

His comments came after he addressed the reasons why he chose to continue his solo career by starting a residence in Las Vegas.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Roth said: “Ed [Van Halen] is not doing well, and singing and dancing are a perishable skill. If you have the capacity, you’ll need to use it routinely, if not for the thrill and magic of creating with other incandescent spirits. “

What he means by this is not entirely clear, but in October it was reported that Eddie was operated on for larynx cancer. It came 20 years after the guitar icon treated tongue cancer.

After receiving the all-clear from the initial diagnosis in 2002, which he believed was due to the fact that he had metal guitars in his mouth when performing, TMZ reported that the guitarist had received radiation therapy for throat cancer in the past five years.

In October, Roth said that Van Halen was “done”. The 64-year-old was asked on the WRIF radio station WRIF about his residence in Las Vegas whether he was “messed up” with whom he could not play the ‘Jump’ group over the summer.

“That was canceled several times and I think Van Halen is done and this [his solo project] is the next phase,” he replied.

In the meantime, Vanie Halen defended Billie Eilish after the singer admitted that she didn’t know who the rock giants of the 80s were.