eden-hazard’s-real-madrid-injuries-hell-proceeds-as-forward-suffers-still-another-setback-adhering-to-summer-time-transfer-from-chelsea

Eden Hazard experienced another harm blow at Actual Madrid just after the forward fractured his ankle on Saturday.

The previous Chelsea star hobbled off all through the 2nd 50 percent of Madrid’s shock defeat to Levante in LaLiga.

Getty Images – Getty Eden Hazard is struggling with around two months of the sidelines

Subsequent scans showed he had fractured his proper distal fibula.

A club statement mentioned: “Following the checks carried out nowadays on our participant, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid medical office, he has been identified with a fracture to his correct distal fibula.

“His restoration will keep on to be assessed.”

The 28-yr-previous will miss True Madrid’s Champions League last-16 tie towards Manchester Town because of to the injuries.

‘Frank Lampard could be sacked if Chelsea don’t acquire any of their subsequent five games’, promises Perry Groves

Early reviews propose he could encounter two months on the sidelines and will have a race to get healthy for the summer’s European Championships.

Hazard was signed by Madrid from Chelsea around the summer months in a £150million go but he has suffered a nightmare first period in the Spanish money.

He had only just returned from a further ankle injuries which experienced kept him out considering that November.

The Belgium worldwide experienced to be substituted in the 67th minute towards Levante although the score was continue to -.

Jose Luis Morales’ strike surprised the condemned Zinedine Zidane’s facet to a to start with league defeat due to the fact Oct.

Barcelona gained 5- in opposition to Eibar, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick, and moved to the top rated of the LaLiga table.