Poor Edgar Allan Poe. In life he was a haunted writer, whose Gothic works were largely ignored. In death he is a famous literary icon whose talent has earned him no fewer than three memorials.

The latest piece was made a literary landmark on the day the minister would have been the Macabre’s 211th birthday. However, Poe was never one for parties.

The Edgar Allan Poe House in Baltimore, where the author lived in the 1830s before returning and dying under mysterious circumstances, has served as a museum for more than 70 years and as a national historical landmark for almost 50 years.

His Philadelphia home is already a national historic site – the National Park Service says he has been the “happiest and most productive” of his life in the six years he has been there – and there is a museum dedicated to his life Richmond, Virginia, although he never lived in the historic building in which it stands.

His home in Baltimore is the second of his homes to be a literary landmark, an award for major literary sites representing the interests of the American Library Association, United for Libraries.

Almost everything can be seen as a landmark of literature: the houses of the authors, the museums dedicated to them, the most popular meeting places for the writers – even Charles Dickens’ long-dead, now stuffed pet raven “Grip”.

Poe didn’t live long in the modest red brick apartment, but his influence on the city has been strangely noticeable: his most famous poem is named after a raven, and over 100 years later, Baltimore’s NFL team. Here he started writing, and now the city is celebrating Poe-Tober in October to honor the creepy antics he might have enjoyed.