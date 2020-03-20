Edgewater ‘virtual’ restaurant week set for March 20-30

The Edgewater Chamber of Commerce has announced a Virtual Restaurant Week, March 20-30.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating toll on the restaurant industry, the weeklong online-only/phone event is promoting take-out and delivery options from 27 Edgewater eateries serving up a wide variety of cuisine from across the globe, including Indian, Italian, Ethiopian, Mexican and American fare.

“We want to ensure these businesses are with us for the long-term and that is why we decided to launch a virtual restaurant week during this crisis,” said Christina Pftzinger, executive director of the chamber.

For more information visit www.edgewater.org/events/edgewater-restaurant-week.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants:

Alice and Friends’ Vegan Kitchen, 5812 N Broadway, (773) 275-8797; aliceandfriendsvegankitchen.com



Hours: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.; closed Tuesday

Delivery: GrubHub, Caviar, Door Dash, Phone

Pick up: Available

Burke’s Public House, 5401 N Broadway, (773) 944-1109; www.burkespublichouse.com



Hours: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily

Special Deal: Fridays Only, Fish Fry carry out $11.95 per order and package beer carry-out available

Pick up: Available by phone order only

Edgewater Mexican Café, 1055 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., (773) 944-0357; www.edgewatermexicancafe.com



Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Featuring: Burrito with Chicken of Beef $14

Delivery: GrubHub, Uber Eats, Phone

Pick up: Available

Edgewater Tacos, 5624 N. Broadway, (773) 944-0847; www.edgewatertacos.com



Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Featuring: $3 Tamales and $3 Churros

Pick up: Available by phone orders or walk-up window

Ethiopian Diamond Restaurant, 6120 N. Broadway, (773) 338-6100; www.ethiopiandiamondrestaurants.com



Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Featuring: Vegetarian Sampler for Two $33

Delivery: GrubHub, Uber Eats, Phone

Pick up: Available by phone or website

Farm Bar Edgewater, 1133 W. Granville Ave., (773) 303-8281; farm-bar.com



Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; closed Monday

Featuring: Pasture Raised “Classic” Burger $13.50 and Indiana White Cheddar & Kale Turkey Burger $14.50

Delivery: Available by phone

Pick Up: Available by phone

Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 5739 N. Ravenswood Ave., (773) 561-7433; firesidechicago.com



Hours: 12 p.m.-12 a.m. daily

Delivery: GrubHub, Uber Eats, Door Dash, Chow Now

Pick Up: Available by phone or online

Flaco’s Tacos, Edgewater, 1116-20 W. Granville Ave., (773) 262-8226; lacostacosonline.com



Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Featuring: Cold Beer Packages available for pickup or delivery.

Delivery: GrubHub, Uber Eats, Caviar, Postmates, Door Dash

Pick up: Available by phone and online

Francesca’s Bryn Mawr, 1039 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., (773) 506-9261; www.miafrancesca.com



Hours: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily

Featuring: Family pack meals are available in varying sizes, Limited menu as shown online with some daily chef specialties.

Delivery: Uber Eats, Door Dash

Pick Up: Available by phone or website

Indie Café, 5951 N. Broadway, (773) 561-5577; www.Indiecafe.us



Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Special Deal: 15% off orders online at Indiecafe.us

Delivery & Pick up: Available by phone or website

Jerry’s Sandwiches, 4739 N. Lincoln Ave., (872) 208-6264; www.jerryssandwiches.com



Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Featuring: Spiced Lamb Burger $14.95 and Cold Creole Meatloaf Sandwich $13.75

Pick up: Available by phone or website

Lickity Split Frozen Custard & Sweets is offering a virtual restaurant week special: Buy one pint or quart of custard and get a second at half off. Provided

Lickity Split Frozen Custard & Sweets, 6056 N. Broadway, (773) 274-0830; www.lickitysplitchicago.com



Hours: 12 p.m.-10 p.m. daily

Special Deal: Sweet Relief! Buy one pint or quart of custard and get a second at half off.

Delivery: GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates

Pick up: Available at the Broadway location

Metropolis Coffee Company, Roasterie Location, 3057 N. Rockwell Ave., (773) 338-4904

Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Featuring: Freshly roasted coffee, mailed to you or available from our Roasterie location for curb-side pickup!

Pick up: email:orders@metropoliscoffee.com, or visit Metropoliscoffee.com to order

Milo’s Pita, 6141 N. Broadway, (773) 717-7699; www.milospita.site



Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; closed Sunday

Featuring: Shawerma, Falafel, and Kabob sandwiches for $5.59

Pick Up: Available by phone

Moody’s Pub, 5901 N. Broadway, (773) 329-5694

Hours: 11:00 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Delivery: GrubHub

Pick up: Available by phone

Nookies Edgewater, 1100 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., (773) 516-4188; nookieschicago.com



Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Featuring: Breakfast for dinner

Delivery: GrubHub

Pick up: Available online or by phone

Nori Sushi at Edgewater, 1235 W. Devon Ave., (773) 262-5216; www.norichicago.com



Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. daily

Special Deal: Lunch Bento Box, Dinner Bento Box, Ramen, Sushi and many more. Phone orders receive $5 off with purchase of $35 or more before tax & delivery charge.

Delivery: GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates, Chow Now

Pick up: Available by phone and website

Pearl’s Southern Comfort, 5352 N. Broadway; (773) 754-7419; www.pearlschicago.com



Hours: 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily

Special Deal: 15% discount for call in/pick up orders

Delivery: Uber Eats

Pick up: Available and preferred by phone

pHlour Bakery & Cafe, 1138 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., (773) 293-6135; www.phlour.com



Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Monday

Pick up: Phone orders only

For Edgewater Virtual Restaurant Week, Pizzeria Aroma is offering a “Family Deal”: 16-inch pizza, tub of pasta, and mozzarella sticks for $32.95.Provided

Pizzeria Aroma, 5350 N. Broadway, (773) 769-4900

Pickup: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; delivery 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Special: Family Deal — 16-inch pizza, tub of pasta, and mozzarella sticks for $32.95

Delivery: (773) 769-4900 or pizzeriaaroma.com

Pick up: (773) 769-4900 or www.pizzeriaaroma.com

Ras Dashen Ethiopian Restaurant, 5846 N. Broadway, (773) 506-9601; www.rasdashenrestaurantchicago.com



Hours: 11 a.m.-10:30p.m.; closed Tuesday

Featuring: Veggie Sampler with a choice of 5 sides for $16

Delivery: Uber Eats, Caviar

Pick up: Available by phone

Enjoy a cup of drip coffee delivered from Rewired Cafe during Edgewater Virtual Restaurant Week.Provided

Rewired Café, 3508 N Broadway, (773) 360-1621

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Featuring: Small drip coffee $1.50, for delivery or pick up

Delivery: GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates and Ritual

Pick up: Available by phone and preferred

Rice Thai Asian Kitchen, 1136 W. Thorndale Ave., (773) 878-8060; ricethaiasian.com



Hours: 1 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; closed Wednesday

Pick up: Phone and GrubHub

Sauce and Bread Kitchen, 6338 N. Clark, (773) 942-6384; www.sauceandbread.com



Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thurs-Sun

Featuring: Eggs, breads, soups and ramen

Pick up: Phone and GrubHub

SmackDab, 6730 N. Clark, (872) 241-9111; smackdabchicago.com



Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Special Deal: 20% online orders with unlimited use promo code: quarentineQT

Delivery: smackdabchicago.com

Pick up: Phone and website

Susupuato Restaurant, 6161 N. Broadway, (773) 761-4710

Hours: 4 p.m.-11 p.m. daily

Featuring: Taco Dinner: Three tacos with one choice of filling. Served with rice and beans or fries. $12-$16

Delivery: GrubHub, Postmates

Pick up: Available by phone

Uncommon Ground, 1401 W. Devon Ave. (773) 465-9801; www.uncommonground.com



Hours: 11 a.m.-8p.m.; closed Monday

Special Deal: 20% off in store pick up on food and $12 Growlers (64oz) or $6 Howlers (32oz) of Greenstar Beer.

Delivery: GrubHub

Pick up: Available by phone