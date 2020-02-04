Edible arrangements debut Ghost Pepper chocolate strawberries for Valentine’s Day

TAMPA (WFLA) – Edible arrangements offer the easiest way to get your Valentine’s Day hot this year with a unique combination of strawberry and ghost peppers.

In the Love on Fire Box, strawberries are dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with spicy ghost pepper flakes.

The Ghost Pepper is over 100 times hotter than a jalapeno and is known to be one of the hottest things to spice up your food.

The Love on Fire box can be ordered from February 10th in selected Edible Arrangement stores across the country.

