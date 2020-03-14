Edinburgh Airport warns of three months with no passengers due to coronavirus

Edinburgh Airport has warned it could have no passengers for 3 months owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a assertion, the airport said the “unprecedented situation” would signify “extremely tough decisions” would have to be taken.

There are all-around 7,000 employees on site, with all over 750 utilized by the airport.

These contain stability and IT staff, air-side operatives and bus drivers.

A session future week will search at options like unpaid leave and a shorter doing the job week for staff to offer with losses incurred because of to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport mentioned: “There is no denying that the coronavirus condition is owning an speedy and direct influence on our enterprise and lots of many others throughout Scotland and the rest of the world.

“As an airport we are experiencing an unparalleled situation, hunting at the likely of 3 months of zero or close to zero passenger demand.

“We have expended the past several months hunting at how we deal with the immediate and lengthier expression outcomes and sad to say that usually means taking some exceptionally difficult conclusions as the industry proceeds to react. This is not an uncomplicated course of action for any one concerned and it is a single we would like we did not have to contemplate.

“We will do all we can to safeguard our men and women who are at the coronary heart of the airport and we will keep on to converse adjustments to our team and will get the job done with them to ensure the airport proceeds to run as correctly as achievable.”

Unions have formerly warned that up to 1,000 baggage handlers and other airport personnel in the British isles are at threat of getting rid of their work next the collapse of airline Flybe, in section thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

The GMB claimed ground crew positions ended up below danger at a range of airports which includes Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Responding to the probability of career losses at Edinburgh Airport, David Avery from the Prospect union said: “When successful and increasing airports like Edinburgh are battling, it demonstrates just how much of a problem aviation is struggling with more than the following handful of months.

“Prospect will be performing with the airport to consider and guarantee our members are protected as a lot as is feasible, to glimpse at substitute steps and minimise the need for compulsory redundancies.

“We are contacting on both of those the Scottish and Westminster governments to put in area measures to aid the aviation marketplace in the course of the present-day corona pandemic to guarantee that airport personnel and airports are safeguarded in the course of the present-day downturn.”