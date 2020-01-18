Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and Man Utd will be given the chance to sign a successful striker

Manchester United should be given the opportunity in summer to sign Edinson Cavani for a free transfer.

The Uruguay striker is currently in Paris Saint-Germain but is expected to leave Ligue 1 when his contract ends at the end of the season.

AFP or licensor

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave PSG this summer – could he move to Manchester United?

The Manchester Evening News reported that Cavani might consider moving to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils would have to stand up to competition from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid if they wanted to sign the successful striker.

Despite initial reports to the contrary, there is little chance that Cavani will leave France this month.

Even though his contract expires in less than six months, PSG is believed to still want around £ 30m if a permanent deal is to be finalized before the transfer window closes in two weeks.

“Can there be departures and arrivals in the group? That is still possible in football, I cannot say, ”said PSG boss Tuchel Canal +,

“Cavani? We have to ask Edi the question. He is hurt. He felt something in training and could not be there (against Monaco).

“If I want him to stay? It is better to achieve our goals, to have it, yes. ‘

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Fulham v Middlesbrough (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Watford vs. Tottenham (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Arsenal v Sheffield United (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Newcastle vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Man United is in the market for additional attack options after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez joined Inter last summer. Lukaku was a permanent transfer while Sanchez was on loan, and former Old Trafford teammate Ashley Young, who is undergoing medical treatment at Inter today after the Italians agreed a transfer fee for United, will switch to Sanchez, the Englishman.

The Red Devils also missed signing Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg when the young striker joined Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

Cavani turns 33 in February but continues to score goals for fun. He joined PSG in 2013 and scored 198 goals in 291 games for the club. With his 157th goal two years ago, he became a record player.

Before joining PSG in 2013, Cavani had worked with Danubio, Palermo and Napoli, scoring 351 goals in his career to establish himself as one of the best strikers of the past decade.

,