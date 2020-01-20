Edinson Cavani would be a dream signature for Tottenham

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 12: Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen / Soccrates / Getty Images)

There aren’t many players available this month capable of propelling Tottenham to the top four. Edinson Cavani is one of the few.

Tottenham’s dreams of another top four in the Premier League seem to be fading at the moment. The main reason the Spurs can’t go back to the table is their lack of quality options from the attacker. Signing Edinson Cavani this month would change that reality in an instant for Jose Mourinho and his coaching team.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea is the Premier League club most interested in the Uruguayan striker at the moment. Tottenham must change this quickly. The fact that Cavani recently handed over his transfer request to PSG officials means that his transfer saga could end sooner rather than later.

It’s hard to imagine an attacker better suited to have an instant impact on Mourinho than Cavani. Basically, he is one of the best target men in Europe. His combination of size, speed and intelligent movement makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders. Moving to the Premier League might require a slight adjustment period for him, but it would only be a matter of time before he started hitting left and right goals.

The real question is whether the Spurs have the ability to convince Cavani that they are the right club for him. He would definitely leave for Mourinho in the short term, but Harry Kane will return from injury at some point. Cavani will not want to play the second violin once this happens. He shared the spotlight with Zlatan Ibrahimovic for years in Paris, but he never seemed to really appreciate this circumstance.

As such, Mourinho should convince Cavani that he can be a Tottenham co-star. Given Kane’s injury history, this should be fairly easy to do. There are also several ways for the pair to play together at Spurs. Kane is at his best when he has the opportunity to fall back and play as No. 10 when the opposition allows. Having Cavani on the field next to him would create acres of space for Kane to have the ball deep and unlock the defense with his world class passing ability.

Admittedly, the idea that Cavani throws his lot with Tottenham this month seems unlikely. Chelsea and others have the financial power to blow up the Spurs. This does not change the fact that Cavani would be a great signature for Mourinho. It is the best option available for Tottenham at the moment.