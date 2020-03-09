Edited Biden video anticipates social networking challenges in 2020 – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLce65da7fe9aa213ba61ec1598ff6e43811%

ICIKAGO, Ill. – As former Vice President Joe Biden’s impulse for the White House gains momentum, 77-year-old right and left political opponents have launched an online campaign suggesting they are not mentally or physically equipped to serve, sometimes by use altered content and other misinformation to make your case.

The effort prompted Twitter on Monday to mark a video of Biden distributed by President Donald Trump as “manipulated media, quote”, but only after being seen millions of times. Facebook added warning tags to the video and reduced its distribution to its platform after the news organizations verified the video on its site.A Associated Press works with Facebook as a third-party fact-checker.

The episode highlights the challenges facing social media companies to improve the rapid dissemination of fraudulent information, and questions how prepared companies are for a potential misinformation attack during the 2020 campaign. He also points out that misinformation traffic is not confined to a single political party: both Sanders and Trump supporters aggressively promoted the baseless notion that Biden is in cognitive decline.

“This is the worst kind of misinformation: it can affect the presidential election and the president shares it with millions of followers,” said Jennifer Grygiel, a communications professor at Syracuse University who studies misinformation and social networks. “We’re going to see a lot more and we need the platforms to do it well.”

All in the 1970s, Biden, Sanders and Trump have faced questions about their resistance or mental insight, though each has produced letters from doctors attesting to their ability for the job. Sanders, who, like Biden, would be the oldest president ever elected, suffered a heart attack last year. Biden has had a setback for verbal mistakes throughout his political career. And Trump has directly tried to wrestle with questions about his state of mind, calling on Twitter in 2018 that he is a “very consistent genius.”

Unconfirmed claims about Biden’s eligibility for the position have emerged from the left to the right with increasing frequency following the former President’s extensive victories during last Tuesday’s Super Tuesday races. And they accelerated after Biden returned to the campaign Saturday with a brief speech at St. Louis.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir remarked on Twitter that his 78-year-old boss had three campaign events on his agenda that day, “every commitment to speak lasted for nearly an hour.”

Later in the day, Trump tweeted a deceptively edited video clip of Biden’s 15-minute speech in Kansas City, Missouri.

During the speech, Biden seemed to stumble in his own words when he said, “We cannot win this re-election. Excuse me, we can only re-elect Donald Trump if, in fact, we get involved in this firing squad around here. “

Conservative and pro-Trump social media accounts were captured for the first time Saturday night, sharing a fuller clip. But White House social media director Dan Scavino later shared a more edited version in which Biden seems to say, “We can only re-elect Donald Trump.” Trump retweet posted Scavino’s post.

Twitter accounts linked to the Trump campaign Saturday night quickly shared different versions of the video over a three-hour period, said Gideon Blocq, CEO of VineSight, a technology company that leaks inaccurate information online.

Combined, the various versions of the edited clip were viewed more than 10 million times Monday afternoon.

Biden’s campaign responded to the video in disbelief and noted that the former vice president has maintained a dizzying schedule in recent weeks. The alleged evidence of their downfall, they said, comes from public appearances with voters and reporters present.

“It is revealing that Donald Trump and his campaign continue to admit, through their dependence on desperate stains, that they cannot beat Joe Biden with the truth,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said.

Bates added a dig for Sanders supporters who have echoed many of the Republican attacks against Biden. “Anyone & # 39; s a Democrat & # 39; s lining up with Trump by reinforcing his misinformation,” Bates said, “will soon learn that he can’t even beat the vice president with clear lies.”

Identifying, labeling and eliminating false claims or edited videos is becoming a major challenge for technology platforms that have been criticized on both sides of the political spectrum.

Twitter’s decision to mark Biden’s video as “manipulated media” was the first evidence of a new policy on tagging and, in some cases, removing manipulated images designed to deceive. But even that effort failed for some social media users due to a technical error, a Twitter spokesman said Monday. He declined to say if he had tagged other versions of the edited video.

Trump allies criticized Twitter’s decision to label the edited video as “manipulated.”

Trump’s legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, described the criticism of the edited video, which she also shared, “incredibly dishonest,” on Twitter. She said people miss the point: “The point is wrong.” DUH “.

Liberal and Pro-Sanders social media accounts have promoted the idea that Biden is in “cognitive decline”, on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter in recent days.

A two-minute video of Biden’s mistakes has been seen in the campaign entitled “Joe Biden’s Cognitive Impairment (please share, voters should know)” nearly 300,000 times since it was published on a “Populist, cit; news and comments from YouTube on Saturday.

Klepper reported by Providence, R.I. Associated Press writer Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Get involved in the 2020 election campaign with AP experts in our weekly policy podcast, “Land game”.

