Editorial: Critical time for islands, so stay home

The next week will thus be largely the result of Hawaii’s fight against coronavirus – the consequence of being, more or less disease and death from infectious diseases, COVID-19.

There is some hope, a much needed virtue in these difficult times, that the sacrifice of social distance has a positive effect. In the worst global pandemic area of ​​the nation’s strikes, where the strict stay-at-home orders were in force, there are hints that success lies ahead.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for example, was encouraging over the weekend to see fewer deaths on Saturday than Friday – one data point, he acknowledged, but something to look for.

That said, the spread of coronavirus has not yet hit its peak – a big point in the mortality to be hit by cities on the leading edge in the coming days. And experts are all warning the public that everyone, in Hawaii as well as the state, simply cannot afford to let down their guard.

Governor David Ige has given this warning several times, and offers condolences. Monday, Hawaii’s death toll rose to five with the addition of the first fatality outside Oahu, in Maui County.

More broadly, the total number of cases was at 387 for the islands, up 16 from the day before. It’s been a more modest increase every day in the number of new cases, despite the fact that the number of tests being administered statewide has been rising.

The real gauge can be read in the next several days, as more of these results become public. But it is encouraging to see even that limited data available now as a signal that effort is paid.

Hawaii’s disease point lies a few weeks in; everyone must belong to them now. Statewide, Hawaii has a stay-at-home order in place, with allowances for essential businesses and government agencies and for basic activities.

This commitment by the entire population means all the more that a lax attitude should not be tolerated, for negligence leads to any avoidable spread of the disease.

It is that “now or never” impulse that is driving county officials to consider tightening the restrictions further. For example, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino presses a possible curfew to inspect people to discourage people from ignoring orders to stay home.

Similarly, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell expressed dismay that some are trying to circumvent the closure of beach parks, deciding they can be picked up informally for barbecues and activities. Informal rallies always translate people who mix too closely with each other, and this highly infectious disease can easily cross holes.

Caldwell praised the residents that compliance is now evident in the public squares, and it’s right: the streets and freeways stand as testaments to that.

But there is also anecdotal evidence of people not going to toe the line, or at least forgetting to do so. At their permitted destinations, many people, some wearing masks, will sing closer than they should to each other.

One note: Cloth masks are only part of the physical barrier to catching some of the virus that even those who feel no symptoms of the disease can spread. They are reminded of current vulnerabilities, even a deterrent to those who might usually touch their faces and thus risk infection.

They are also demonstrations of solidarity outside of a community fight, which has mobilized many artisans into producing masks visible everywhere. That’s encouraging.

But it’s not nearly enough. What counts is always kept 6 feet away while in public, washing hands often. That is what needs to happen, now more than ever.