Editorial: Goodbye to Oahu’s Meadow Gold Workers

For Hawaii residents of a certain age, Lani Moo was the iconic mascot for local letter company Meadow Gold. Even after Lani stopped appearing in coloring books and announcements, the Gold Meadow logo remained strong on supermarket shelves and atop its longtime facility in Keeaumoku. No more, it seems.

This week, news came that the flagship plant will close completely by the end of the month, ending Oahu’s operation of the 100-year-old dairy brand and dairy products.

This is especially disheartening given that less than two weeks ago, high hopes that Hawaii’s Meadow Gold – including its 216 employees at Oahu site – would survive bankruptcy proceedings at its parent company, based on Texas Dean Foods Co. But an April 6 court- approved sale of Oahu’s operations – Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty and to be run by Hawaii company 8 Grass Grass Milk – has now evaporated.

What’s left: An unknown buyer is continuing to operate Gold Meadow’s processing facility in Hilo and distribution operations on Hawaii islands, Maui and Kauai. The good news is that these 71 employees would still have jobs.

The bad, of course, is that 216 workers have been hit by the closure of Oahu, in the dire times of coronavirus-induced shutdown, which has already thrown more than 244,000 residents out of work since March 1. It’s another blow to the workers of an already difficult one. time.

Decades ago, Hawaii had 160 milk, but milk processing was a brutal industry. Still at odds over the years, she’s currently struggling against coronavirus spreads nationwide.

Just last week, the International Dairy Foods Association and the National Federation of Milk Producers urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take swift action to support the U.S. dairy industry in the COVID-19 crisis. The industry concerns were stark: nationwide, supply of dairy far exceeded demand by at least 10% – a space feared to expand as “shelter in place” conditions endured. As a result, producers and cooperatives are beginning to “dump” significant quantities of milk, and commodity dairy prices are falling.

Certainly, the forced closures of schools and restaurants due to closures such as in Hawaii, have cratered the demand pipes to normal.

Dean Foods says Gold Meadow products should continue to be seen in stores and outlets. But the deal is pending for its neighboring-island operations predicted for an early-May completion – and as previously seen, a lot of coagrant can occur in two weeks.