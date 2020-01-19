EDITORIAL: Living on State Street? Kindergarten on State Street? Well why not?

Chicagoans have always shopped on State Street.

That has almost been the reason for the existence of the street since the end of the 1860s, when Potter Palmer gambled on the future by building the Field & Leiter department store there and his large Palmer House hotel.

But what about living on State Street? Or go to high school? Maybe even kindergarten?

Retail is still the heart of State Street’s identity, but the main road has evolved in recent decades and has become home to colleges and student houses, the Gene Siskel Film Center and the Harold Washington Library.

And now, as we wrote in an editorial on Sunday, State Street is ready to rethink itself, possibly in the most extensive way since a similar effort in 1995, to get the best out of the Chicago economy for the next 25 years. get it.

The Chicago Loop Alliance, state-recognized caretakers of State Street since 1929, announced last year that it will start a year-long investigation into every aspect of the street, from retail and commercial activities to public spaces and traffic flows.

Why is this so important?

Because we are talking about State Street.

“State Street is a symbol of Chicago,” said architect Ernest C. Wong, founder and director of Site Design Group, who will lead the study.

No major capital projects

We are curious about the results of the research. In the meantime, here are some early thoughts.

City Hall must be on its guard to cast money into major architectural changes. That $ 24 million State Street Mall from the 1980s was a failure, and we can’t say much more about the $ Link Loop Link bus transit system, a confusing web of dedicated bus lanes.

A large public works project is not what State Street needs, although the existing street scene and sidewalks need to be redone, repaired and replaced.

“The bones of the street are good,” said Philip Enquist, a retired urban development partner at the Skidmore Owings & Merrill architectural firm in Chicago. “An important, permanent architectural renovation of the street – I would worry that the investment would be in the wrong place.”

A better approach can be the imaginative reuse of what is already there.

A street where you live

State Street could become a more residential street, with apartments that are retrofitted to the upper floors of older buildings. While internet shopping still gives traditional retail a huge blow, these old retail spaces can become homes that offer all the amenities of a big city, with the most direct access to public transportation.

The architect Adrian Smith from Chicago, from Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, sees great potential in this and says that housing conversions can also bring more homes with a low and average income to State Street.

“This has never been a strong office area – never good for commercial, never,” said Smith, referring to those under-utilized upper floors. “These buildings can be great for renovation in residential areas. They have windows and light courts. “

Smith, who led the redesigned State Street design in 1990, also offered a suggestion that could be a masterpiece: turning some State Street buildings – and others in the downtown – into public K-12 schools.

Judge the college audience

State Street could also do more to take advantage of the presence of a small army of college children.

Thousands of students from Columbia College, DePaul University, the School of the Art Institute, Roosevelt University, John Marshall Law School and Robert Morris University attend classes on or near State Street. They contribute to the commercial vitality of the street and shape the culture.

An obvious goal for planners should be to encourage that more, through zoning changes and help to small businesses, to create more places for students to eat, relax, study and have fun. We think of food halls and pop-up retail.

“You build on the student population,” said Enquist. “More event locations. More concert and music clubs. ”

Enquist also suggested recruiting more colleges in the Loop and along State Street, including the University of Illinois at Chicago. Two years ago, UIC established a presence in the Loop when it merged with John Marshall Law School.

Two major challenges

Two particularly big challenges for planners are maximizing the potential of Block 37, a high-rise building and shopping center at 108 N. State St., and finding feasible reuse for two empty skyscrapers in the shadow of the Dirksen Federal Building.

Block 37 is designed to take advantage of State Street and the North Loop, but the complex really does nothing for both. It works and feels best underground as a transit connection.

And the two buildings next to Dirksen – 202 and 220 S. State St. – are stuck in a strange limbo. They are too beautiful to be demolished, historical preservation is crucial to the character of State Street; but their owner, the American General Services Administration, recently stopped a deal that allowed them to be turned into apartments.

The GSA expressed safety concerns, as the buildings are so close to the Dirksen Federal Building.

And so the conversation begins. What should be done with State Street?

Do you have a good idea yourself? Send us a message at letters@suntimes.com.