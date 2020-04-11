Editorial: Military should open up about coronavirus in its range

Hawaii has a long and complicated history with the US military. Our state’s peaceful strategic areas make us valuable for national security purposes, and many residents here at least tolerate (if not embrace) the military’s presence for its contribution to the economy.

But the relationship between the US military and state interests must be a symbiosis of mutual respect, a shared goal for public health.

This is why the secret military mantle that recently fell on coronary virus cases is disturbing. The directive issued by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper prevents public disclosure of COVID-19 military cases at the local level, saying operational security could be compromised. Only national daily totals of each service would be disclosed – but no details of individual units, bases or combatant commands.

That lack of public transparency is counter to the information that we as a community should be aware of, in our collective efforts on social distance to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Lawmakers, on both the state and national levels, are doing well.

“Transparency is important in building trust during a public health crisis,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. “I think it would be appropriate for the military to report positive COVID-19 cases by service in each state.”

While the state Department of Health receives localized military counties to fill in Hawaii’s daily requests, the public does not know these numbers, or where they are. On Friday, the Star-Advertiser reported from a “U.S. official” that just over 30 in Hawaii’s 442 coronavirus cases through Thursday are military, dependent or civilian members.

Public knowledge of military numbers is needed to help quantify local efforts, says Deputy Commissioner Amy Perruso. “This is how we’re looking at the curve – and if (the military) curves are spiking, we need to know that.”

The military here contributes to Hawaii in a big way via service-branch members, dependents and military civilians. They join our island community: kids in Hawaii schools, working together at work centers such as the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, shopping at Px or Nex exchanges.

As they have said repeatedly: We are all in this together. The military is an integral part of the Hawaii community. Just as it would help us all know about a group of cases in, say, Hawaii Kai, so it would be helpful to know of such a group around Hickam. Area-specific reductions, such as the quarantine, could come into play with spread, for example.

Pre-emptive strikes are more effective with better intellectuals. The US military should know this better than anyone, in armed warfare or against a dangerous coronavirus.