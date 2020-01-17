EDITORIAL: Reinventing State Street for the new Chicago economy

A quarter of a century after tearing off the gruesome State Street Mall, Chicago’s most iconic gateway is perhaps in line for another major makeover.

It will be time.

State Street has bounced off nicely since those poorly thought out shopping days of the 1980s, but the street is too late for a new plan for the fast-moving economy of the next 25 years.

The Chicago Loop Alliance announced last week that it has a new take on State Street this year. Expected to be the State Street Corridor Plan, the document is expected to address every aspect of the main road, including the faux 1920s street lights and CTA Red Line station entrances. It will consider the benefits of adding special lanes for bicycles and buses. Retail and commercial activities, public spaces and infrastructure will also be viewed closely.

“[E] Everything on the Loop is changing rapidly – demography of homes, commercial properties, mobility, etc.,” said Chicago Loop Alliance Director of Planning Kalindi Parikh in a statement. “Our corridor plan will help us to keep the street competitive in a changing economic landscape and to keep a” great street “for all Chicagoans.”

The Loop Alliance, since 1929 city advisor and planner on State Street, will publish the findings and recommendations of the plan in the fall.

Doing good

State Street has not undergone comprehensive refreshment since a plan from 1995 that fortunately ended the pedestrian zone. But since then, so many major commercial and cultural changes have happened in Chicago that once again call into question the identity and purpose of State Street.

We have seen the growth and dominance of internet shopping. We have seen huge commercial and residential redevelopment in the West Loop, River North and River West. Large business employers are returning to the expanded central business area of ​​Chicago.

And there is Millennium Park, think about it, two short blocks to the east.

How does State Street connect something with this? How should it be?

State Street has not been the dominant shopping district of the Midwest for decades, but the fact that it has managed to restore from a nearly complete shopping strip in the 1970s and 1980s to a vital and active main street today is evidence of the power of the 1995 plan.

The challenge for the new plan is to get it right again, knowing how easy it is to do it wrong.

The State Street “Maul”

By 1970, suburban shopping malls, in their air-conditioned, popcorn-scented multiplexed film perfection, took a bite out of the city’s traditional shopping streets across the country.

State Street fought against this and the growing power of Michigan Avenue – the Magnificent Mile – and kept it up for a while.

The State Street miles from Wacker Drive south to what was now Ida B. Wells Drive, had seven major flagship department stores, including Carson Pirie Scott, Wieboldt’s, Sears, Marshall Field, Goldblatt’s, and Montgomery Ward. Squeezed between those anchor stores were a large number of specialty stores. Men shopped for suits behind the curved glass block façade of the Benson-Rixon clothing store in State and Quincy Court. You could buy fur coats from Evans, in 36 S. State.

But every year there was more fear that State Street would be surpassed and earned by the suburban and Michigan Avenue shopping malls. Buildings in the state looked tired. Sidewalks were cracked. The street felt ragged and chaotic.

What to do? City Hall’s solution was to turn State Street into an open-air pedestrian area, a taste of the burbs that should have stayed in the burbs.

There were 50 foot wide sidewalks, trees, public art and handcart sellers. There were busholds with bubbles at the Space Age. The State and Lake L station was modernized with a metal and plexiglass re-coating that looked straight out of a sci-fi film from the late 1970s. Cars and bicycles were prohibited.

“An absolute mistake”

The $ 24 million shopping center opened in 1979 for large, short praise, but even greater unintended consequences. The wide sidewalks were uninviting and desolate in the evening. The private car ban made it a tough job to drop off and pick up customers and employees.

The mall did not solve anything.

Goldblatt closed in 1981. The Montgomery Ward flagship store closed in 1984. Sears closed in 1986. Wieboldt went dark in 1987.

“We walked in with our eyes wide open, and it was a mistake, an absolute mistake,” said late G. Brent Minor about the State Street Mall in a 1997 San Francisco Chronicle interview. The Chicago bank manager had argued for it shopping center as a member of the Greater State Street Council – which later became the current Loop Alliance.

“By 1981,” he said, “we knew it had failed.”

State Street: What should happen next?

Philip Enquist, retired partner in urban planning at the Skidmore Owings & Merrill architecture firm in Chicago, was part of the team that redesigned State Street in the 1990s.

“We saw the street at its lowest point: no activity, no pedestrian volumes, countless vacant buildings,” he said. “We became enthusiastic because Old Navy built a building on the street.”

And now?

“It is a vital, active, very car-free street,” he said.

Next month, the Chicago Loop Alliance will officially start its work on the State Street Corridor Plan during the group’s annual meeting at the Palmer House Hilton. Chicago architect Ernest C. Wong, founder and director of Site Design Group, will lead the effort.

Our own opinion is that the next generation upgrade from State Street may not require a full physical change, as in 1997, but there is a possibility for serious creative reconsiderations.

We have more to say about that on Monday.

