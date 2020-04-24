Editorial: Small businesses should be priorities in Hawaii’s economic recovery

Wednesday, shortly after the U.S. Senate approved adding $ 320 billion in Protective Payroll (PPP) – and the U.S. House waited to follow suit – Hawaii U.S. Rep. Ed Ka says the aid is critical for the islands, where “small business is king …

The Federal Small Business Administration (SBA) affirms this. According to the SBA’s 2019 Hawaii profile, equal to 132,600 small businesses (500 employees or less) represent 99.3% of all businesses, employing slightly more than half of Hawaii’s workforce.

Helping mom-and-pop businesses make financial ends meet should be rate as a priority in Hawaii – the largest portion of our small-business sector made up of operations with less than 100 employees, including many in that first language the employer is not English. .

The House approved a $ 484 billion corejavirus rescue package on Thursday that aims to replenish already depleted PPP funds as well as provide cash for hospitals and coronavirus tests. The first round of PPP financing, secured last month, neted more than $ 2 billion in loans for some 11,500 Hawaii businesses.

With the state’s overall economic health relying in large part on whether small businesses thrive or wither, this second round of PPP foreclosure federal loans is expected to reach local employers by a premature moment.

The first installment of PPP funds marked progress in helping the water businesses amid shelter-in-place orders. However, the Hawaii Bankers Association reported that about 11,000 businesses had pending applications when the money ran out last week.

While here and elsewhere there have been snags of efforts in launching PPP, there is a reason to expect a smoother follow-up. In the wake of the first round of financing, critics complained that it appeared that large banks had given preference to larger, established customers. Surgery without such a relationship ended in the back of the line.

In a sensitive response, the latest relief measure, which President Donald Trump supported, set aside $ 60 billion in PPP loans for smaller, family-owned and nonprofit businesses not being served by a major national bank. Nationwide, PPP financing has produced nearly 1.7 million loans, where a business can borrow up to 2.5 times its average monthly expenses to cover eight weeks, keeping employees on the payroll. Loans are forgivable if businesses use at least 75% of the money paid to workers.

Already, projections show that a renewed program is running dry in the day fund, which is not surprising with 22 million people filing for unemployment in the past month. Local businesses should ensure their applications are complete, error-free and ready to complete, so that they can move quickly.

Moving forward, Congress hopes to consider yet another series of COVID-19 reliefs. While more PPP funds and allowances for other unwanted listing items, such as infrastructure and tax initiatives, are possibilities, much-needed funding for state and local governments to fight the economic standstill is likely to dominate political disputes.

The National Association of Governors has asked for a half-trillion dollars to help count the state budget deficit. On that note, Hawaii is a worthy of a larger-than-average tranche of relief funding. The coronavirus epidemic left us with one of the nation’s highest levels of unemployment. And our pandemic economic recovery will take longer than most states due to dependence on tourism, which is likely to be limited until a COVID-19 vaccine or other treatment proves effective.

In the coming weeks, as Congress weighs whether to continue coronavirus-related indulgence spending, state and local governments must continue to size up belt-tightening options. As preparations for our economy slowly reopen, it should start with a focus on the jump-start small business sector.