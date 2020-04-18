Editorial: Tighten health restrictions if RIMPAC sails to Hawaii during COVID-19 outbreak

One of the keys to correcting the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic was an isolation of cadence and social distance. In Hawaii, state officials credit stringent travel restrictions, reduce the flow of visitors to a lobby, and keep COVID-19 cases at a manageable level – so far.

Even so, there are more than 2 million cases worldwide, and the coronavirus is out of control. So it’s natural that local residents should be suspicious of 25,000 military personnel from all over the world down on Hawaii this summer.

But so far, that remains a strong possibility. The biennial Pacific Rim (RIMPAC), the largest international maritime drill in the world, is scheduled from late June early in the month of Hawaii. The navy says it is exploring ways to do some versions of the drill – considered critical for military preparedness and coordinated security and disaster relief – without endangering participants, families and Hawaii residents.

It is a tall order to carry out, especially in marked water. Performing such an exercise under current conditions would be dangerous; other small exercises scheduled for this spring, including the Balikatan 2020 and 2020 Marine Rotational Force exercises, have been canceled.

But two months from now? Maybe the conditions will be improved enough to allow a modified version of RIMPAC, although it’s hard to see that from here. Tools for successfully managing the virus – comprehensive data from many tests and screenings, effective treatment, a vaccine – are more than two months away. Moreover, recent experiences on naval ships are not encouraging.

More than 600 crew members of the USS carrier Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday. And about 1,000 French sailors in the Charles de Gaulle carrier group – almost half the total crew – tested positive for the virus. (France was one of the 25 countries participating in RIMPAC 2018.)

Presumably, the Navy will make its decision based on national security requirements, as it should. But if RIMPAC goes ahead, the Navy must ensure that effective restrictions are placed on shore exercises and other shore activities – and that these restrictions are clearly articulated to the general public. Governor David Ige, who says he is talking to the Navy about the exercise, needs to be a force advocate to ensure the safety of Hawaii residents.

The state normally receives RIMPAC, as it provides an estimated $ 50 million increase to Hawaii’s economy, something we are sure could be used now. But these are not normal times, and will not be two months from now.