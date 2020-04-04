It is not a shield behind anyone can safely hide for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And yet, there is some sense in counsel from Mayor Kirk Caldwell that the general public’s welfare would benefit from the widespread wearing of masks when venturing into public spaces.

Public policy has evolved over the use of masks by anyone other than the medical professionals attending COVID-19 patients.

In fact, the dire lack of such protective gear and clothing for medical and first responders has been one reason the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has adamantly advised the general public against their use, except for anyone who is while having any kind of disease. themselves, or for those who care for someone infected by the virus.

Now, the CDC has reversed, recommending a non-medical-grade, cloth mask or face cover to be worn.

Now that the infection rate has surged nationally along with the anxiety levels, an impulse to provide homemade masks and do-it-yourself kits to those who need and want to have fueled several DIY groups and cottage industries here. There are sources all over the internet.

Some tips are networked through a public Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/Masks4Hawaii), where they can submit requests. There is the East Honolulu Clothing Company Mask Project (which posted a download template and tutorial (www.doublepawswear.com/fabric-face-mask-project-tutorial). Kaiser Permanente posted a teaching video, too (youtu.be / 4aMCFnK5bHk).

The main guide is that cotton cloth, preferably washed and dried three times shrink it tightly, is best. Some types have pockets in which extra filtering material can enter.

But here are the main facts to take away. The coronavirus is microscopic and can easily fit into the tissue. So a mask is a barrier, but only a part of. If the wearer sneezes or coughs, it may minimize the spray in the air.

It can help protect others from people who don’t accept to put out the virus, which otherwise might land on a surface and contaminate that.

Just the act of putting one on serve reminds everyone: Don’t touch your face, be aware of touching anything and washing afterwards.

Collectively, a community wearing masks protects one another. But it’s social distance and good hygiene, still, that are the best defenses.