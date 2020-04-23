Editors Guild condemns assault on Arnab Goswami, asks Mumbai police to guide culprits

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami | Twitter

Textual content Size:

A-

A+

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India Thursday “strongly condemned” the actual physical assault on senior editors of Republic Tv set channel Arnab Goswami and his spouse Samyabrata Ray.

The Guild claimed “any physical assault, instigation for loathe or verbal abuse hurled in opposition to any journalist is a reprehensible act”.

“The flexibility to express one’s sights or report information with no any concern or intimidation in anyway is the most elementary tenet of journalism. The Guild asks the Mumbai Law enforcement to deliver to ebook those people who had attacked the two editors,” it claimed in a statement issued Thursday night.

Goswami and his wife were attacked in the early several hours of Thursday in Mumbai when they were being returning dwelling from work. The incident took position on the Ganpatrao Kadam Marg.

In a video clip Goswami launched all around an hour immediately after the assault, he claimed two bike-borne individuals attacked his auto and attempted to crack the window.

He also blamed interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the assault right after alleging that the males explained they have been Youth Congress employees.

Law enforcement reported the attackers ended up carrying a bottle of ink which they threw on the auto. Goswami’s security guards, who ended up adhering to in another car or truck, caught keep of the two persons and handed them more than to the law enforcement.

Also examine: Arnab Goswami’s attack proceeds. Rahul, Priyanka, where’s your ‘enough is enough’ second?

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the finest reviews & view on politics, governance and much more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Display Complete Write-up