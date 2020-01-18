Edwards strong again, No. 23 Texas Tech towers Iowa St. 72-52

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Kyler Edwards’ top two goal-scoring games came at a good time for Texas Tech.

The second guard scored 22 points after a career high, and the No. 23 Red Raiders left Iowa in the second half of a 72:52 win on Saturday.

Edwards was 5 out of 6 from the 3-point range, making two in an 18-2 run in the second half after scoring 24 points in a Kansas State win that stopped a 2-game skid ,

The first of those two losses to Baylor # 2 ended in a 15-game home win for the Red Raiders (12: 5, 3: 2, Big 12). It is the second time this season that Texas Tech has had a good losing streak response after it turned out to be no. 1 Louisville last month to stop a three-game slide.

“There was no magical moment,” coach Chris Beard said of Edwards. “He didn’t come out to practice and had a specific headband or a new pair of shoes on. He just works. It’s two games in a row. Let’s try to get three, four, five, six.”

The Cyclones (8-9, 1-4) missed their first 15 attempts in the 3-point range, finishing 3 out of 22. Iowa State, second of the Big 12 in points per game, was considered the third with 55 or less points Times in five league games.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 13 points for Iowa State and Michael Jacobson had 10.

“It’s frustrating,” said Haliburton, who was 1 out of 5 out of 3, while Prentiss Nixon missed all seven of his attempts. “It is obvious that this program is very important to us and that our current performance is not the best we can.”

Davide Moretti had 17 points and was 3 out of 6 from a distance, making 2 out of 3 in the second half. Edwards made all three of his shots from afar in the second half when the Red Raiders were 6 out of 12 from deep.

Terrence Shannon scored 11 points in 4: 4 shooting when Texas Tech was 54% down, while Iowa State lost a second consecutive loss to a Texas ranked team at 36%. The cyclones fell to bears 68-55 on Wednesday.

“I think if you look at every game, there are about four or five minutes, midway through the second half, start of the second half in Baylor, we’re going to compete against each other,” Jacobson said.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones stayed perfect, with the trend of the result depending on the shooting rate of each team. Iowa State fell to 0-9 as the other team fired better. The cyclones are 8-0 if they have the edge of the field.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders still haven’t lost home games in a row in four seasons under Beard. The bear defeat was the first on Texas Tech’s place since Iowa’s 68-64 victory last January.

PROHM’S TECHNICAL

The Cyclones pulled in two points early in the second half and fell six points back when Texas Tech top scorer Newcomer Jahmi’us Ramsey went seven points clear.

The replay showed a defender’s hand hitting the edge trying to block Ramsey’s layup, but Iowa State coach Steve Prohm detonated on the sidelines. He was called for a technical foul and Moretti made both free throws in the middle of a 12-2 run.

SALES FESTIVAL

Each team had nine sales in the first ten minutes and the Cyclones ended in a season high of 20. Iowa State had four sales in a row during Texas Tech’s 18-2 run, which increased their lead from 50:40 to 68:42 , It was only the second time this season that the Cyclones had more sales than their opponent.

“I think we locked ourselves in,” Moretti said. “I think we were connected and played more aggressively than they did. I felt that. ‘

NEXT

Iowa State: hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Cowboys are the only team without a Big 12 victory.

Texas Tech: At the TCU on Tuesday.

More AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25