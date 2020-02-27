edwin-encarnacion-scratched-with-rigid-back-again-white-sox-walk-off-mariners

SOX 6, MARINERS 5

Edwin Encarnacion scratched with rigid again

The Sox 37-12 months-old designated hitter, signed to a just one-yr, $12 million contract in the offseason, was scratched from his cleanup location in the lineup with low again tightness and is working day to working day.

“We did it out of precaution,” manager Rick Renteria reported. “He said he felt it, he stated he’s fantastic but he wants to make guaranteed he’s Ok. It’s almost nothing any person must issue themselves with.”

Encarnacion is hitless with a few strikeouts in 5 plate appearances this spring.

Luis Robert, on screen

The Sox Opening Day heart fielder who hasn’t played a significant league recreation gave a little glimpse of what’s in keep when he does, lining a double that created a loud thud on the left field wall, hanging out and fouling pitches off before drawing a wander. The middle fielder’s pace was on exhibit when he tripled Tuesday, and it was once more on this working day when he sprinted really hard to the gap in deep correct middle, although he came about a foot small of making a catch. Robert swiftly obtained back on his toes and retrieved the ball at the wall.

Collins, Cuthbert go deep

Catcher Zack Collins threw out Connor Lien hoping to steal in the seventh inning, then lined a homer into the Sox bullpen in the base of the inning. Cheslor Cuthbert, probable ticketed for AAA Charlotte but possibly vying for a spot as an more infielder, created his third error at 3rd foundation fielding. Then he homered to left.

Walk off victory

Luis Gonzalez’ bases loaded single in the ninth improved the Sox spring file to three-2-1.

On deck

Indians at Sox, Glendale, two: 05 p.m. Friday, whitesox.com, 720-AM, Logan Allen vs. Alex McRae. Approaching Sox starters: Saturday, Drew Anderson Sunday, Bernardo Flores, Monday, Dallas Keuchel Tuesday, Reynaldo Lopez Wednesday, Dylan Stop.