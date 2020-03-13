EE football president. Carlos Cordeiro resigns over USWNT controversy – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML80cf21997aa30676c8032ad20b97a3e411%

Carlos Cordeiro resigned as president of American football. USA In the wake of controversial court appearances in equality payroll litigation by the U.S. national women’s team. US

As part of the ongoing litigation, the documents were released Monday with a series of controversial statements regarding the USWNT.

M M MUCH: Rapinoe drills US football & # 39; blatant misogyny and sexism & # 39;

The documents said the federation’s position is that there is a fundamental difference in the “overall ability to play football,” between the US men’s national team. USA and USWNT, adding that the position is not “a sexist stereotype, cit; but rather” an indisputable science. “Moreover, the document says playing for the men’s team” requires a higher skill based on speed and strength rather than the work of the WNT player. “

In the days that followed, Cordeiro and US Soccer have come under fire, with Megan Rapinoe and MLS Commissioner Don Garber among whom they expressed their frustration and frustration with the wording used in those documents.

Moreover, some key sponsors, including Volkswagen, Visa, Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Deloitte, have condemned the federation’s stance, and Volkswagen added that the company is “disgusting,” with “unacceptable,”; the language of US Soccer

Following these comments, several prominent former USWNT stars, including Abby Wambach and Michelle Akers, had demanded Cordeiro’s resignation, while former USMNT regulators DaMarcus Beasley and Dax McCarty were among those who condemned the tone used in legal documents.

It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as President of US Soccer.

My only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation.

After discussions with the Board of Directors, I decided to resign, effective immediately. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/4B7siuIqcL

Cordeiro issued an apology Wednesday night when the USWNT knocked off Japan 3-1 in the SheBelieves Cup, but the American football executive. USA He has announced he will step down as president.

“My only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation, and it has become clear to me that the best thing at the moment is a new direction,” Cordeiro said in a statement. “The arguments and language contained in this week’s legal filing caused outrage and pain, especially for our outstanding National Women’s players who deserve better.”

“It was unacceptable and unforgivable. I had no chance to fully review the file before submitting it, and I take responsibility for not doing so. If I had, I would have objected to the language that it lacks. They reflect my personal admiration. for our female players. or our values ​​as an organization. “

He added: “I will always appreciate the many weeks I spent with our National Women’s players during the World Cup in France, and I am grateful for their friendship. As US Soccer moves forward with its defense against the team’s lawsuit, I hope the Outstanding Players are always treated with justice and with the dignity, respect and admiration that they truly deserve. “

Cordeiro assumed the position of EE football president. USA In February 2018 after Sunil Gulati left the organization after failing to qualify for the USMNT World Cup.

Cindy Cone, the former USWNT midfielder and current vice president of American football. USA, Now to speak as President