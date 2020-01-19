China will step up efforts to curb the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak before the New Year holidays, as an increase in confirmed cases increases fears that the virus may spread to other countries.

The National Health Commission demands that departments work together to implement preventive measures.

“Our Commission will increase our awareness during the Spring Festival, closely monitor the evolution and change of the epidemic, and manage the implementation of prevention and control measures,” said the Commission, adding that it believes that the outbreak can be controlled ,

Wuhan’s health agency confirmed Sunday that 17 more cases of the virus had been reported in the city, bringing the total number of patients known to the city to 62. (EPA)

The Wuhan Health Department confirmed on Sunday that 17 more cases of the virus have been reported in the city, bringing the total number of patients known to 62.

Two people died of the virus in Wuhan, the largest city in central China with around 11 million inhabitants.

Three cases have been confirmed abroad – two in Thailand and one in Japan – involving people from Wuhan or recently visiting the city.

China, the World Health Organization, and government agencies around the world are stepping up efforts to curb the virus that originally hit Wuhan in late December as a wave of pneumonia patients.

Many of the 1.4 billion people in China will travel home and abroad during the Lunar New Year hiatus, which starts next week, and raise concerns about the spread of the virus to other countries.

Wuhan’s officials said that since January 14, they have used infrared thermometers at airports, train stations, and other passenger terminals in the city to increase control. (EPA)

The virus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide in an outbreak in 2002/03, which also started in China.

Although some experts say the new virus may not be as deadly as SARS, little is still known about it, including its origins and how easily it can spread between people.

The World Health Organization said that some of the new cases do not appear to be related to the Huanan fish market, which is believed to be the center of the outbreak.

Due to China’s efforts to conduct more extensive screening, new cases could be identified in the coming days and weeks.

According to Chen Yanxin, the city’s deputy mayor, Wuhan will strengthen control over major events and reduce the number of public gatherings.

Wuhan’s officials said that since January 14, they have used infrared thermometers at airports, train stations, and other passenger terminals in the city to increase control.

Airport officials in the U.S. and most Asian countries screen passengers from Wuhan.

A report by the London Imperial College’s MRC Center for Infectious Diseases Global Analysis estimated that there were similar symptoms in Wuhan City until January 12, 1723.