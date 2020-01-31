Efit freed by officers investigating rape in Islington

Officers investigating an alleged rape of a woman in Islington have released the attire of a man they would like to speak to during the investigation.

A 37-year-old woman said she was raped early on Saturday December 6.

She had taken a bus from Green Park to Archway and was approached by two men on a scooter.

She was lured into an alley and raped.

The woman was able to fight freely and was assisted by a member of the public, before calling the police.

Detective Constable Martyn Kenneally of the North Central Backup Team said, “If you recognize the man in this photo, please contact us immediately.

“It was a traumatic incident and the victim is taken care of by specially trained agents.

“For the moment, he is not linked to any other incident.”

Call the police at 101, indicating CAD6878 / 06DEC2019 or transmit information to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously at 0800 555 111.

.