EFL proposes plan to complete 2019/2020 season by playing 113 games in 56 days between June and August

English Football League chairman Rick Parry has proposed a plan to finish the 2019/20 season in just 56 days with fixtures set to be played behind closed doors.

In a letter written by the EFL chief, member clubs have been advised to prepare for a return to training activity no earlier than May 16 as the country remains on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Getty Images – Getty

Leeds are currently leading the way in the Championship

Parry said the ‘working assumption’ was that the remaining 113 matches in the EFL would be played without supporters in attendance.

The loss of matchday revenue has hit EFL clubs hard, and last week the Premier League advanced funds totalling £125million to the EFL and the National League to help clubs in financial trouble.

However, the EFL said in its letter that it would hold the money back for now, pending the outcome of separate talks between clubs and the Professional Footballers’ Association concerning player wage deferrals and cuts.

Parry wrote: “Clubs should be advised not to recommence any training activity with players until May 16 at the earliest.

“Whenever the decision is taken that is safe to resume, we currently estimate that the league will require approximately 56 days to complete the outstanding matches in the season (including play-offs) and we are committed to ensuring that clubs are provided an appropriate notice period to ensure you are able to prepare operationally given the scale and impact of the postponements in place.

“How and when we return (including training) is clearly subject to change and any decisions will be taken in conjunction with the Government and relevant health authorities. Clearly, we are in a position whereby the 2019-20 campaign will be extended, but still remain hopeful of a conclusion in the summer months.”

Give COVID-19 the red card

The quicker we work together to stop coronavirus spreading, the sooner we can get back into the pubs, the gyms and stadiums and arenas to see live sport again…

STAY AT HOME. Only leave for the following purposes:

to shop for basic essentials – only when you really need to

– only when you really need to to do one form of exercise a day – such as a run, walk or cycle, alone or with other people you live with

– such as a run, walk or cycle, alone or with other people you live with for any medical need – for example, to visit a pharmacy or deliver essential supplies to a vulnerable person

– for example, to visit a pharmacy or deliver essential supplies to a vulnerable person to travel to and from work – but only where this is absolutely necessary

For more info and tips, visit the NHS website.

The government has also issued further detail on what we can do during lockdown.

Everyone should do what they can to stop coronavirus spreading.

Sam Allardyce slams Matt Hancock for his attack on footballers

Parry said the reason for holding back the cash advance from the Premier League – which between the EFL and the National League came to a total of £125million – was to await the outcome of negotiations over player wage deferrals and cuts, with the money from the Premier League intended to cover 2020-21 costs.

“In respect of the Premier League’s decision to advance £125m of funds to both the EFL and the National League, the EFL Board has taken the decision to put on hold the forwarding of advanced monies while additional clarity is sought on other financial matters, particularly in respect to player wages,” he said.

“Achieving a solution for April payroll has to be the priority at present though, understandably, our aim is to provide clubs clarity for planning purposes beyond this as quickly as possible.”