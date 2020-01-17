Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas will lead Team Ineos in the Tour de France

% MINIFYHTMLe988da41468a34787964aa75614242a411%

Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas finished first and second in the Tour de France last year

Defending champion Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas will lead the Ineo Team Tour de France challenge this year, but Chief Dave Brailsford said Chris Froome “craved a fifth title”.

Froome missed the race last year after a collision in training for the Criterium du Dauphine, breaking his thigh, hip, elbow, and breastbone, but now he’s back in training.

In his absence, the Colombian Bernal, then 22, became the youngest winner in more than 100 years, with Thomas, the 2018 champion, in second place.

Chris Froome participated in the Saitama Criterium in Japan in October

In a post on social media, Brailsford said they were planning around Bernal and Thomas as co-leaders of the Tour.

“In your plans at this time of year, you always know that things can change in sports,” Brailsford said.

Sir Dave Brailsford, the team manager of the INEOS team, spoke before the start of the 2020 season.

Sir Dave Brailsford, the team manager of the INEOS team, spoke before the start of the 2020 season.

– INEOS Team (@TeamINEOS) January 16, 2020

“As it is, we see Richard (Carapaz) running the Giro and trying to keep his title there, and then Geraint and Egan take on the challenge and focus on the Tour.”

Froome is training in a camp on Gran Canaria and is desperately in a position to try a fifth title of the Tour de France and face Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

Rohan Dennis celebrates on the podium after winning the Elite Men Individual Time Trial at the World Championship in Harrogate

“Of course Chris (Froome) returns, he still longs for that big fifth win and works very, very hard to return to the level needed to be competitive,” Brailsford said. “That is what we are working on and that is where we are now. It is a good position to be.”

Brailsford also confirmed that the new signing Rohan Dennis, the world time trial champion, would ride the Giro d’Italia with Carapaz, while also focusing on the Tokyo Olympics.