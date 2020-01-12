Egg burritos, which were called coriander-lime-chicken burritos because of the wrong name

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Culinary International, LLC. remembers over 600 pounds of egg burrito products that are labeled as chicken burrito products due to improper branding and undeclared allergens.

According to the USDA, the products contain eggs, a known allergen that is not listed on the product label.

The frozen, non-ready-to-eat burritos were made on September 10, 2019.

The recall includes:

6 ounces. Packages with the content “evol. CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN BURRITO ”with lot code B9253 J1 P6009 and“ BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB ”on the label and item # 00300, lot CB03031C11 and“ BB: 03MAR2021-CB ”on the case

The products bear the company number “P-6009” within the USDA test mark on the box and on the back of the packaging with the batch code.

The recalled items were delivered to retail locations nationwide.

There are no confirmed reports of side effects due to the consumption of these products.

