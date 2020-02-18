[eggplant,-pistachios-great-additions-to-linguine-sauce]

Refreshing linguine is tossed in a sauce manufactured with eggplant, chopped canned tomatoes and pistachios for this vegetarian brief dinner. Appear for very good-good quality canned tomatoes for the most effective outcomes. Several Italian canned tomatoes are a good decision.

Handy hints:

Dried linguine can be applied alternatively of new. Follow package deal guidelines for timing.

Other nuts can be utilised in its place of pistachio nuts.

LINGUINE WITH EGGPLANT, TOMATO AND PISTACHIOS

two c. eggplant, reduce into ½-inch cubes

1 T. olive oil

½ c. sliced onion

two garlic cloves, crushed

two c. chopped canned tomatoes, with juice

2 t. dried oregano

¼ lb. refreshing linguine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ c. crumbled lowered-unwanted fat feta cheese

¼ c. shelled, dry roasted unsalted pistachios, coarsely chopped

2 T. parsley leaves

Provide a large pot a few-quarters filled with h2o on to boil. Wash eggplant, do not peel, minimize into ½-inch cubes. Warmth oil in a big nonstick skillet about medium-higher heat. When oil is sizzling, include the eggplant. Saute five minutes. Increase the onion and garlic and saute 3 minutes. Lower heat to medium and insert the tomatoes and oregano. Continue on to cook dinner 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare dinner the linguine 3 minutes or in accordance to bundle guidelines. Drain and add to the skillet right after the tomatoes have cooked 10 minutes. Toss perfectly. Incorporate salt and pepper to taste. Divide among 2 supper plates and sprinkle the feta cheese, pistachios and parsley on top rated.

Generate 2 servings.

(Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer)