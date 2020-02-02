Ego ‘and comeback trailer for their upcoming new album

BTS are back and have released a new trailer for their new album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7”.

With the title “Outro: Ego”, the latest video by the South Korean boy band, which is known as the “comeback trailer”, j-hope is at the top of an energetic pop song that is underlined by a rhythm inspired by Afrobeat.

The track also plays the beat from the intro of the BTS debut album “2 COOL 4 SKOOL”, which was originally released in June 2013.

Equipped with visual effects, the trailer sees J-Hope arriving at night in a huge, colorful city and projecting his image onto one of the building’s large screens.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmApDbvNCXg [/ embed]

BTS made its live debut last week with their new single “Black Swan”.

In James Corden’s “The Late Late Show”, the K-pop giants showed a correspondingly mysterious performance of the track, which NME had previously described as “haunting, melancholic curve ball”.

Meanwhile, BTS has announced a major show at London’s Twickenham Stadium as part of its 2020 Map of the Soul tour.

After Big Hit Entertainment previously angered that the K-pop group would be back on the streets, it was confirmed that they would be playing at London’s Twickenham Stadium between July 3rd and 4th. You will then continue the European stage of the tour with dates in Berlin and Barcelona.