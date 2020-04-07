CAIRO – Egypt will ban any financial gathering during the holy month of Muslim fasting beginning in about two weeks to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Muslims usually break the fast by sunset with their families, go to the mosque to pray and spend the maximum time with relatives.

Despite government orders, people should still fast because this ritual is not related to coronavirus, said a committee of scholars at the university of Cairo, al-Azhar university, the highest religious authority of Egypt and one of the most prominent seats in the world of Sunni Muslim education.

Only the common exceptions apply, it said in a statement. Travel or illness are factors that are not fast.

But health experts recommend measures against social exclusion during the global coronavirus crisis, Egypt overrides any gatherings and public iftars – rapid destruction – as well as collective social activities, it said. ministry of Islamic endowments in a separate statement.

Usually, mass iftars are held for poor people.

The ban would also apply to Itikaf’s solitude when Muslims spend the last 10 days of the month in mosques to pray and meditate, the ministry said.

Egypt, a country of nearly 100 million people, has reported more than 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 250 deaths, according to Reuters talent.

Ramadan starts around April 23, depending on the sight of the moon which marks the start of the month.

Egypt last month ordered mosques and churches to close their doors to worshipers to prevent coronavirus transmission. Prayer calls are broadcast via loudspeakers. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Mahmoud Mourad and Ulf Laessing Editing by Grant McCool and Mark Heinrich)