Egypt girl, 12, dies of female genital mutilation

A 12-year-old girl died in southern Egypt this week after her parents took her to a doctor who had female genital mutilation, a crime still widespread in the region.

The death of the girl in Assiut province prompted the Egyptian prosecutor to order the arrest of her parents and the doctor who carried out the procedure, also known as female circumcision. This was announced by the public prosecutor late Thursday.

Egyptian children run under a billboard that is part of a national campaign to encourage families to stop circumcising their daughters. (AP)

Since the mid-1990s, Egypt has been fighting centuries-old practices that mistakenly control women’s sexuality. In 2008, a law was passed in parliament prohibiting the cutting of female genitals, despite the fact that the conservative voices were strongly opposed. However, a 2015 government survey found that 87 percent of all Egyptian women between the ages of 15 and 49 were circumcised.

“A lot more Egyptian girls will be forced to go through the process, and many of them will die unless there is a clear government strategy and real criminalization of the practice,” said Amel Fahmy, executive director of the Tadwein Gender Research Center, said Friday ,

In 2016, Egyptian legislators passed amendments to the law that redefine FGM from a crime that typically places criminals in prison for up to two years to a crime that results in harsher penalties and punishments.

However, women’s rights activists argue that there are still gaps in the law. According to Reda el-Danbouki, a human rights lawyer, the penal code only criminalizes the cutting of female genital organs in cases where “there is no medical justification”.

“This clause opens the door for parents and doctors to claim that they have not performed female circumcision, but only allegedly removed unpleasant skin growth,” he said.

In recent years, cases where girls have bled to death after the horrific process have made headlines in Egypt. In December 2016, an Egyptian criminal court sentenced two doctors and the mother of a 17-year-old girl who died after the death of FGM to only one year in prison. This verdict has been sharply criticized by activists.

“The judges themselves are not convinced that female circumcision is a crime that should be punished,” said Danbouki, director of the Women’s Center for Counseling and Legal Education. “The judges are lenient when it comes to cases of violence against women.”