Egypt Village makes a profit with used tires Life

A worker stands in front of a stack of stacked tires as a horse-drawn carriage with wooden beams drives past a rubber recycling workshop in the village of Mit al-Harun in the central Egyptian Nile Delta, Gharbia Governorate. – AFP picture

MIT EL HARUN, January 22nd – The inhabitants of the Egyptian village Mit al-Harun have been living for decades from recycling old tires into baskets, landscape materials and alternative fuels.

From early morning you can see workers covered with soot and dust sharpening their knives to cut huge tires that are stored on the streets of the village.

“The entire village is working to recycle damaged tires,” said 35-year-old Abdelwahab Mohamed outside his workshop.

“We inherited it from our fathers and grandfathers.”

The small Nile Delta village, about 70 kilometers north of Cairo, has made a name for itself as Egypt’s most important center for rubber recycling.

Dealers collect used tires from around the country and deliver them to Mit al-Harun in huge trucks.

According to Mohamed, the price per tire rises to around 70 Egyptian pounds (four dollars).

“We cut the tires here and pull out material, including wire rings, that are collected and recycled by steel and iron factories,” he said.

“Tire rubber is often cut into small pieces to be used as an energy source by cement factories” – an alternative to low-quality Mazut heating oil.

Other parts are recycled to mulch for playgrounds, he added.

Mohamed said his work has become unstable over the years, especially since the 2011 uprising, which deposed longtime dictator Hosni Mubara and triggered years of political and economic turmoil.

“There are days with a lot of work and others with little to nothing,” he said.

In another workshop, the 43-year-old Mostafa Azab manufactures baskets from the tires of trucks, tractors and industrial vehicles.

“We cut the tire in half and then split the inner layers with a winch before shaping them into baskets and hammering nails around the edges to keep them,” said Azab.

The high-performance baskets are often used by farmers, gardeners, and workers, he said.

Azab’s workshop with a handful of workers processes up to 10 tires a day, producing between 80 and 120 baskets.

Azab’s brother Haitham said the job was “exhausting.”

“It takes physical strength to carry the heavy tires,” he said.

“If we had the option of a more stable occupation, we would have given notice. However, this is our only source of income. “- AFP

