

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak arrives with his son Gamal in a courtroom circumstance accusing ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi of breaking out of jail in 2011, in Cairo, Egypt December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

February 25, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s ousted previous President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, condition television mentioned on Tuesday, months immediately after undergoing surgical procedure.

Mubarak dominated Egypt for 30 years until finally he was ousted next mass protests towards his rule in 2011. He was jailed for decades immediately after the uprising, but was freed in 2017 following being acquitted of most rates.

