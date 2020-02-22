[Eibar deliver classy concept to Messi soon after Barca win]

Image by Xavier B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sporting activities by using Getty Illustrations or photos

José Luis Mendilibar’s aspect joined in with the GOAT praise

Eibar may perhaps have been hammered five- by Barcelona on Saturday at the Camp Nou but they confirmed some course with a submit-match message to Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona captain scored 4 goals towards José Luis Mendilibar’s males, such as a to start with-50 % hat-trick

One more intention arrived late on and saw Eibar join in with the praise for the GOAT right after the full-time whistle on social media.

Te sufrimos.

Te padecemos.

Te sobrellevamos.

Y no nos queda otra que ponernos en pie y aplaudirte.

@TeamMessi pic.twitter.com/6md5L4ZSE3 — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) February 22, 2020

The tweet reads: “We suffered from you, we place up with you and we endured you. Now there’s very little extra to do but to stand up and applaud you.”

Perfectly played Eibar.