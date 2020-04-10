Eid al-Fitr battle: US governor sues lawmakers after banning religious gatherings

Republican lawmakers in Kansas have canceled a Democratic governor’s order limiting the size of church meetings before Easter Sunday.

According to The Wichita Eagle, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered the restriction of religious gatherings for 10 people.

Voting in the State Combined Legislative Assembly – the Legislative Coordinating Council – was divided along parties, and Democrats supported the governor and Republicans to issue the order. In the end, the Republicans won.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Ms. Kelly called the decision on behalf of lawmakers “shockingly irresponsible and irresponsible,” saying it would likely cost some lives.

“The results of the party games that Republicans played today have real-life consequences,” Ms Kelly said.

Ms Kelly is suing lawmakers to overturn the sentence. Fox News reports that his lawyers are seeking a speedy trial in the state Supreme Court to decide on the challenge.

“The last thing I want right now is a legal battle,” he said. “But as I said yesterday, life is on the line and I have sworn to uphold and defend the constitution.”

Republicans voted to do so in favor of religious freedom, describing the ban as a government approach to restricting Kansan’s religious freedoms.

Senate President Susan Wagel and a Republican called the ban an “excessive pressure” and a “clear violation of our fundamental rights.”

“I think they were just upset that the government wanted to tell them they couldn’t practice their religion,” she said.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

When reporters at Wichita Eagle pressured him and asked if he was worried that the revocation of the order would kill people, it seemed that the order would change everyone’s behavior, indicating that people were in danger. Viruses are aware. “Don’t tell us we can’t practice our religious freedoms.”

Congressional Republican candidate Adriana Wallah Foster called on police across the state to disregard order and urged churches to hold their meetings while keeping their distance social.

State Attorney General Dadk Kul said the order was likely to be issued illegally if protested in court, and called on police not to enforce the law. At the same time, he said that the censors should follow the order, but also advised the police not to provide illegal citations to those who break it, which the governor called “nonsense.”

Kansas GOP House leaders said they agreed with the governor’s desire for people to stay at home, but objected that people should be arrested if they chose to meet for church services, and said the governor should seek “safe and legal solutions.” “It simply came to our notice then. .

According to state officials, more than a dozen cases of the coronavirus in Kansas – and at least one death – depend on a church conference held in Wyndot.

Watch more

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment identified at least 15 cases from a conference of ministers and workers in the East Kansas Judiciary that took place March 16-22.

Of the 15 cases, six were hospitalized.

Kansas is one of 44 states whose governors have approved measures to restrict church congregations.

[Tags ToTranslate] Coronavirus [t] Kansas [t] Eid al-Fitr [t] Religious Freedom [t] US Policy [t] USA [t] World [t] News