Eight Chinese nationals traveling with a coronavirus patient were quarantined at the JB Hotel in Malaysia

IPOH, January 24 – Eight Chinese nationals who came to Johor Baru from Singapore yesterday were quarantined in a hotel under the supervision of the Ministry of Health.

The Deputy Minister Dr. Lee Boon Chye said they were all companions of the 66-year-old Chinese male from Wuhan, who was confirmed yesterday as Singapore’s first case of a person who tested positive for the imported Coronavirus novel. The man arrived in Singapore on January 20.

According to Dr. Lee has to isolate all eight travelers for at least a week to see if they develop symptoms of the virus “because of contact with the patient who tested positive for coronavirus”.

He added that travelers have never shown symptoms like this before.

The minister spoke to reporters after watching the arrival of a flight from Singapore to Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) here.

He said more devices for measuring body temperature of travelers would be installed at all airports and other entry points in the country. – Bernama