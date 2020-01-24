Eight Chinese tourists show in Johor Baru | no coronavirus symptoms in Malaysia

Travelers from Singapore wear face masks at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh, January 24, 2020. – Bernama picture

KULAI, January 24 – The results of the Johor Health Department (JKNJ) investigation of eight Chinese tourists in Johor Baru today showed no signs or symptoms of coronavirus infection.

The chairman of the State Committee on Education, Health and Human Resources, Aminolhuda Hassan, confirmed that the four adults and four children from Wuhan were now in a state hotel and would be monitored by JKNJ for 14 days.

However, he said they were not excluded from returning to China during the period, as clinical specimens for the 2019 nCoV virus detection test showed that they were all free of the virus.

He said the eight people had contact with a Chinese man in Singapore who had been diagnosed with the virus and who had been in the state since yesterday.

JKNJ had responded quickly and tracked down all contacts and carried out examinations to examine her health.

The results of the screenings showed that they were healthy and to date have shown no signs or symptoms of the infection. In fact, even clinical samples for virus detection tests (2019-nCoV) were taken that showed they were virus free, ”he told reporters here today.

According to him, the movements of the eight people were also limited and would be monitored by JKNJ.

“As a precaution, you can sit around the hotel and be under our control,” he said.

Yesterday, a 66-year-old Chinese in Singapore was the first case of a person who tested positive for the newly introduced novel corona virus.

Meanwhile, Aminolhuda said that JKNJ would closely monitor tourists at all of the state’s entry points by doing body temperature tests to determine if they had a fever or cough.

“They are not detained if they are healthy and have a normal temperature. However, all citizens of China, Singapore, and other tourists are told in a brochure that if they have symptoms, they should go to the nearest hospital within 14 years immediately days, ”he said. – Bernama

,